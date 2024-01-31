Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Increases Mental Health Support for Students

Uwill partnership offers teletherapy and a direct crisis connection

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, today, announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to supplement the college's existing counseling capabilities. Saint Mary's adds this teletherapy option at a time of increased mental health difficulties among college students nationwide. Uwill's proprietary technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences, and a direct crisis connection 24/7/365.

"Saint Mary's is committed to providing a Lasallian Catholic education that nurtures the whole person, and we believe that supporting the mental well-being of our students is an essential component of that," said Ann Merchlewitz, Senior Vice President. "By creating a foundation in which students are supported mentally, physically, and spiritually, we can empower future generations to help them thrive and reach their fullest potential."

Recent survey data shows that 90% of adults believe the country is facing a mental health crisis. While 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, more than 60% have never received counseling or therapy.

"Investing in student mental health is an investment in student success" said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Shaping students into resilient, compassionate, and thriving individuals through therapy has the potential to positively impact society as a whole."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 2 million students from all 50 states at institutions including Drake University, Illinois College, Xavier University, and Merrimack College.

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 300+ institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

