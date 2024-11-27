'Saint Pio of Pietrelcina: Man of Hope and Healing' Premieres on EWTN Television

Special Airing on Saturday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET

IRONDALE, Ala., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN proudly presents the television premiere of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina: Man of Hope and Healing, airing at 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7. This compelling documentary drama about Padre Pio—one of the most beloved saints of the 20th century—shares the story of a man whose simple humility and profound faith transformed lives around the world. Co-produced by EWTN and the Saint Pio Foundation, the film reveals new insights into Saint Pio's life and legacy, emphasizing his healing and intercessory power.

"[This film] strengthened my belief in prayer to a level I had not felt since I was a child." -- Actor Joe Mantegna

The documentary is particularly personal for Luciano Lamonarca, Founder and CEO of the Saint Pio Foundation. Born and raised in Italy, Lamonarca told EWTN News that he grew up with an awareness of Padre Pio's holiness but did not develop a deep personal devotion until he and his wife faced the heartbreaking loss of their first child through miscarriage. The doctors told them that they might never be able to have another child. In their grief, they turned to Padre Pio, asking for his intercession. Their prayers were answered with the birth of their son, Sebastian, who was born the year after Lamonarca founded the Saint Pio Foundation.

The documentary is particularly personal for Luciano Lamonarca, Founder and CEO of the Saint Pio Foundation. Born and raised in Italy, Lamonarca told EWTN News that he grew up with an awareness of Padre Pio's holiness but did not develop a deep personal devotion until he and his wife faced the heartbreaking loss of their first child through miscarriage. The doctors told them that they might never be able to have another child. In their grief, they turned to Padre Pio, asking for his intercession. Their prayers were answered with the birth of their son, Sebastian, who was born the year after Lamonarca founded the Saint Pio Foundation.

"I am a different man than I was 15 years ago," Lamonarca told EWTN News Vatican Correspondent Colm Flynn. "It's because he changed me." Lamonarca wants to encourage others in seemingly hopeless situations to ask Padre Pio for his intercession. As the title of the film states, Saint Pio is a man of hope and healing.

Actor Joe Mantegna, who viewers will know from his roles in Criminal Minds, Boys Town, The Godfather, and many other notable films and television roles, narrates the English version of the film and is also one of its executive producers. He too has a deeply personal connection to Padre Pio. Mantegna, whose mother's family lived in the same region of Italy as Padre Pio, said that narrating this film strengthened his own faith and prayer life.

"I was not so much surprised as was humbled by the fact that a man of such simple origins was gifted with the powers that led to his sainthood," Mantegna said. "It strengthened my belief in prayer to a level I had not felt since I was a child."

The documentary offers a rich and insightful look into Padre Pio's life, featuring testimonies from a variety of notable individuals, including actor Gary Sinise, who highlights Padre Pio's impact on U.S. veterans. The film also includes contributions from Elia Stelluto, Padre Pio's personal photographer, and Renzo Allegri, the journalist who was among the last to interview the saint before his death. These perspectives, combined with never-before-seen photos and letters, provide an intimate view of the saint's life and the many miracles attributed to him.

Writer and director Daniela Gurrieri was moved by the opportunity to speak with those who knew Padre Pio personally. She notes that one of the most surprising aspects of the film is learning about Padre Pio's sense of humor, often unseen in the iconic images of the saint. "He wasn't just a man of deep suffering; he had a humanity that brought light and joy to those around him," says Gurrieri.

Other versions of the film will soon be available in Spanish, with narration by Actor Andy Garcia, and in Italian, with narration by Actor Michele Placido.

This special airing of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina: Man of Hope and Healing is not only a tribute to the saint's enduring legacy but also a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Saint Pio Foundation, which has worked tirelessly to promote devotion to Padre Pio and to share his story with the world.

For more information about the film and to watch on-demand, visit https://ondemand.ewtn.com and www.saintpiofoundation.org.

