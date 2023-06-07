Sainte Marguerite en Provence Wines Launch in the US: An Unconventional and Contemporary Take on Provence Rosé

A FAMILY THAT MAINTAINS ITS PASSION, STANDARDS AND VISION FOR PROVENCE WINES

In 1977, Brigitte and Jean-Pierre Fayard discovered Sainte Marguerite in La Londe-les-Maures, Provence, and immediately fell in love with it. They purchased seven hectares of vines and restored the "mas" (traditional farmhouse) surrounded by palm trees, now the symbols of their vineyard. These two self-taught, visionary, determined entrepreneurs identified the potential of Provence rosé wines – well before its rise to popularity in the early 2000s – and have actively contributed to their reputation by adhering to uncompromising quality standards. Once their four children were old enough to participate in the family adventure, each found their own part to play: Olivier and Enzo blend the wines, Sigolène is in charge of management and legal affairs, while Lionel designs the bottles and labels. They all maintain the vision of excellence and are driven by boundless energy, motivating them to go one step further and innovate. In 2022, based on shared values and convictions, the Fayard family and the Pernod Ricard Group came together to continue the development of Sainte Marguerite en Provence, both in France and internationally, including its expansion to the US market.

SIGNATURE ROSÉ WINES FROM CÔTES-DE-PROVENCE

The Sainte Marguerite en Provence vineyard is a unique site of around 200 hectares, consisting of 11 plots spread over 22 kilometers, situated in one of the best Côtes-de-Provence AOC terroirs. This diversity of terroirs – including the famous La Londe, facing the Iles d'Or – offers a complete aromatic palette for blending Sainte Marguerite wines. This remarkable vineyard has been crafted patiently, over time, to suit the quality of the terroirs and the selection of grape varieties. Château Sainte Marguerite is also striking in appearance, with modern infrastructure of cement and glass alongside impressive walls of pink and orange, complementing the extraordinary taste and quality of its creations.

After practicing a more natural vine cultivation for over 20 years, very early on, in 2003, Sainte Marguerite en Provence went down the path of organic viticulture, to protect this exceptional land and obtain Ecocert certification for its wines in France. This means that no fungicides, insecticides or herbicides are used. The Fantastique Rosé cuvée has dual organic and vegan wine certification. In addition, latest-generation equipment is used to cultivate the vines, which reduces its carbon footprint.

ELEGANCE AND FINESSE: THE UNIQUENESS OF SAINTE MARGUERITE EN PROVENCE ROSÉ WINES

Out of the 17 grape varieties present in Provence, Sainte Marguerite en Provence has chosen three to blend its rosés. Grenache is its signature varietal, while Cinsault and Rolle have been selected for their complementary qualities. Grenache brings uniform elegance and fruity aromatic intensity. Cinsault expresses itself finely and delicately. Rolle (or Vermentino in Italian) completes the aromatic structure of subtle fruitiness. Planted according to the soil types and plot orientations, these three varietals form the style that differentiates Sainte Marguerite en Provence wines, which are popular for their elegance and finesse.

"Our top priorities at the vineyard are respect for the environment, our customers and our staff. This echoes the standards that guide us in everything we do. We gained knowledge of the different terroirs while building up the vineyard. Over 46 years, we've learned how to understand them in order to express their best qualities," Olivier Fayard, Sainte Marguerite en Provence CEO and Winemaker, said. "We could have created traditional rosé wines, but we decided to go against the grain. This is all part of the heritage and positioning of Sainte Marguerite. The hallmark of a great wine producer is to know how to think outside the box and continually evolve."

Symphonie Rosé: The Symphonie cuvée exemplifies an established savoir-faire. It offers a harmonious composition distinguished by finesse, fresh notes and a generous aromatic profile, making this rosé a perfect introduction to the House style. Symphonie is a delicate shimmering pink color with a light, airy nose of citrus and white peach aromas.

Fantastique Rosé: Fantastique Rosé is the only organic Cru Classé in Côtes de Provence. This certified organic and vegan fine rosé wine is balanced, structured and precise. Fantastique Rosé is blended from Grenache, Cinsault and Vermentino grapes from the best parcels of the Château Sainte Marguerite vineyard. Tasting notes include peach, pear, citrus, floral notes and other exotic flavors.

Sainte Marguerite rosé wines do not conform to a moment, a place, or even a season. They can be enjoyed as an aperitif or with dinner in a gourmet restaurant. They go well with the flavors of Southern European cuisine as well as more exotic inspirations.

A DIFFERENT WAY TO DISCOVER PROVENCE ROSÉ WINE

Sainte Marguerite en Provence represents the authentic spirit of Provence, far away from the clichés. For more than 40 years, Fayard Family has thought outside the box to change the codes of rosé wine. This independence of spirit has always shaped their atypical journey and unique wines. Sainte Marguerite en Provence expands to the US at a time consumer demand for this style of wine is continuing to grow, offering an unexpected and elevated way to enjoy Provence rosé, appealing to rosé lovers who seek the path less traveled.

"Rosé from Côtes de Provence is fueling growth for the total wine category in the US. With one of the strongest and most robust portfolios of premium wines and spirits in the market, Pernod Ricard USA is dedicated to offering consumers the finest, highest quality version of the drinks they are craving," Kristen Colonna, Vice President Marketing for Sainte Marguerite en Provence, Pernod Ricard USA. "This dedication is matched by Sainte Marguerite en Provence's longstanding commitment to quality without compromise and an unwavering avant-garde spirit. Starting this spring, Sainte Marguerite will offer free-spirited rosé drinkers a contemporary way to take pleasure in Provence rosé and the French Mediterranean lifestyle."

Whatever the context, Sainte Marguerite elevates the experience of rosé wine. Sainte Marguerite en Provence can be found in select markets throughout the US beginning in spring 2023. Learn more at smpwines.com or following @saintemargueriteenprovence on Instagram.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA