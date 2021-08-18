Saints & Sinners Haircare the Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuff® Brand Introduces Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo™

RENO, Nev., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of chalky dry shampoos littering the professional hair care space that overpromise and under-deliver all while white residue rains from the sky? Saints & Sinners is proud to announce the launch of cruelty-free, vegan and invisible Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo™, experience luxury performance without resorting to toxic ingredients. Imbued with ingredients like oil-absorbing Rice Protein and color-protecting Vitamin E, Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo™ intoxicates with a fresh fragrance so divine the heavens will sing.

Saints & Sinners Haircare

Saints & Sinners Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo™ ($30.00/6 oz) Get Instant Fresh with SUPERFRESH! Natural Starch absorbs oil while Rice Protein adds volume and increases density. Refresh anytime with SUPERFRESH! Free of talc, gluten, parabens, phthalates, SES & SLES sulfates, iron oxides, mineral oil, synthetic colors, petrolatum, nut ingredients and palm oil. 100% vegan, cruelty-free.

Experience the new fragrance profile Wicked Jardín™ with top notes of bergamot, mandarin orange, citron and heart notes of green jasmine and fresh watermelon. The fragrance journey completes with divine base notes of warm cedarwood and white amber.

Saints & Sinners Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo™ is available at www.realsaintsandsinners.com, Holt Renfrew and select Luxury Retailers and Sinnergy Salons throughout Canada and the United States.

For additional information, hi-res images and/or samples, please contact Jonesy Vazquez at [email protected]

Related Images

saints-sinners-superfresh-divine.jpg

Saints & Sinners Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo™

SOURCE Saints & Sinners Haircare