Saks Fifth Avenue Reveals Details Of Holiday Window Concept Inspired By Disney's "Frozen 2"

"The holiday season is an important moment for Saks and gives us an opportunity to stretch our imagination," said Marc Metrick, President of Saks Fifth Avenue. "Each year we look for ways to entertain our customers and connect on an emotional level through meaningful experiences. Our collaboration with Disney is the perfect way to capture the joy of this time of year and we look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind concept to all stores across the country and our digital platforms."

Saks will debut its holiday windows on Monday, November 25 and continue its long-standing tradition of holding a spectacular holiday show in the middle of Fifth Avenue. The epic unveiling event will include a musical performance by Idina Menzel (voice of Elsa) of a song from the "Frozen 2" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, along with a song from her upcoming holiday album, "Christmas: A Season of Love." The production will also include a 10-story-tall theatrical light show and entertainment from a 50-person choir, along with a flurry of Disney entertainers. The event will be livestreamed on Saks.com/Holiday and Disney.com.

DISNEY'S "FROZEN 2"-INSPIRED WINDOWS

Inspired by Disney's "Frozen 2," Saks's center six windows of the flagship store will bring scenes from the film to life. The displays will depict Elsa and Anna's extraordinary journey to discover truths about their past while encountering the four spirits of nature. Adored characters Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven will also appear throughout the vignettes as they champion the sisters along the way.

HOLIDAY WINDOWS

Saturated color, texture and cavernous landscapes inform the overall composition of the remaining windows that wrap the building. Theatrical lighting in bold hues illuminate the landscapes and create a surreal environment—a perfect backdrop for mannequins dressed in over-the-top designer fashion.

Also featured is Ferrero Rocher® premium chocolate. The two corner windows of the store will display the brand's signature pyramids made of fine hazelnut chocolates delicately wrapped in gold foil.

DISNEY'S FROZEN 2 ENCHANTED FOREST EXPERIENCE AT SAKS

Disney's Frozen 2 Enchanted Forest Experience at Saks will be an immersive, wonder-filled experience that will offer visitors the chance to be transported to the spectacular world of "Frozen 2" and experience Anna and Elsa's journey through the enchanted forest, encountering the four spirits of nature and other beloved characters along the way. Located on the ninth floor of the New York flagship store, the activation will run from Tuesday, November 26 through Tuesday, December 24. Tickets are $5 each (+ taxes and fees) and Saks will donate $5 from the sale of each ticket to New York-Presbyterian Phyllis and David Komansky Children's Hospital. Tickets can be purchased at Saks.com/Frozen2.

SAKS X DISNEY FROZEN 2 PRODUCT

Currently, special "Frozen 2"-inspired fashion, accessories and giftable items are available at all U.S. Saks stores and on Saks.com. Created in collaboration with designers like Roberto Coin, Converse and S'well, shoppers can purchase product inspired by the beautiful imagery and elements from the film. Exclusive to Saks are "Frozen 2" limited-edition Elsa and Anna dolls. Designed by Disney store artists, the dolls will awaken a new spirit of adventure in Disney fans and collectors alike.



GIFT GIVING & SERVICES

Holiday Gift Guide: Customers can find Saks's ultimate guide to exclusive gifts and designer delights within the 120-page Holiday Book, featuring Idina Menzel on the cover. Available now in stores and on Saks.com.

For the holiday season, Saks offers a dedicated digital concierge to assist customers with all of their gift-giving needs, including, shipping, delivery, or simply finding that perfect present. Customers may access the holiday concierge 24/7 on Saks.com/Locations/Services beginning on November 15.

Available on Facebook Messenger beginning on November 15, the Holiday Gift Guide Chatbot curates the perfect gift recommendations from Saks.com based on the user's needs. To access, visit Saks Fifth Avenue's Facebook page and click "Send Message."

Customers can make an appointment with the Fifth Avenue Club (FAC), located at select Saks stores, and work with an expert Style Advisor to find everything from gifts for loved ones, to a must-have holiday look. Throughout the holiday season, the FAC will also offer gift wrapping and assistance with shipping.

The International Lounge: Shoppers from abroad can visit the International Lounge, which offers a multi-lingual concierge to assist with service needs including luggage and coat storage, package pick-up and more.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney welcome viewers to connect via their social media channels, listed below, and to follow #SaksHoliday and #SaksxDisneyFrozen2 for insider access.

