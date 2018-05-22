Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils New Beauty Floor In New York Flagship

"As part of Saks' overall growth strategy, we continue to look for ways to innovate, create and disrupt. The bold decision to move Beauty to the second floor, from the traditional main floor model, allowed us to build a one-of-a-kind destination enabling Saks to create the epitome of an experiential beauty floor," said Marc Metrick, president, Saks Fifth Avenue. "We continue to apply the principles of what we call The New Luxury to everything we do. What we've done with Beauty gives the customer a warmer environment, differentiated from what they can get anywhere else and creates a reason to come to Saks and experience our brand."

"What makes this new beauty concept special is the exclusive services and unparalleled offering of brands we are providing to our clients. We curated the floor to represent the best innovations in beauty and wellness in a truly specialized space," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchant, Saks Fifth Avenue. "By offering beauty and wellness workshops and panels, Saks is taking a holistic approach to make our clients feel great both inside and out."

STORE DESIGN

The new beauty floor is the latest step in the New York flagship's Grand Renovation. Saks redefined the department store concept with the revolutionary migration of Beauty from the main floor to the second floor. The Saks Store Planning and Design team, in collaboration with Gensler, spearheaded the design focusing on opening up the space, creating broad sightlines across the floor and modernizing traditional finishes that complement the brand's heritage. The team used custom agglomerate white stone flooring from Italy throughout and restored original windows facing Fifth Avenue, 49th Street, and 50th Street, allowing natural light to the floor and north and south facing views of the city.

TREATMENTS AND EXPERIENCES

Saks curated exciting treatments and luxury experiences for customers with services including:

FaceGym , the original non-invasive facial workout, exclusive to Saks and the first shop in the United States .

, the original non-invasive facial workout, exclusive to Saks and the first shop in . Dedicated spa rooms for CHANEL , Clé de Peau Beauté, Dior, Kiehl's Since 1851 , La Mer , La Prairie , Martine de Richeville , SKINNEY MedSpa and Sisley Paris .

, , , and Brow and lash styling by Blink Brow Bar London , CoolSculpting and laser hair removal by SKINNEY MedSpa and manicures and meditation by sundays .

, CoolSculpting and laser hair removal by and manicures and meditation by . Martine de Richeville 's signature slimming, deep-tissue massage, Rémodelage, —a Saks exclusive and brand-first space in the United States .

's signature slimming, deep-tissue massage, Rémodelage, —a Saks exclusive and brand-first space in . Hand-tied floral arrangements by EB Florals, revolving around the composition of the fragrances and their seasonal availability.

BRANDS

Anchor shops Aesop, CHANEL, Christian Louboutin Beauté, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Gucci, Kiehl's Since 1851, La Mer, La Prairie, Sisley Paris, and Tom Ford, brought new concepts to Saks featuring the latest in technology or exclusive designs. Highlights include:

First of its kind CHANEL spa room modeled after the CHANEL au Ritz Hotel Spa in Paris .

. Dior spa room modeled after the Dior Institut at the Plaza Athenée in Paris .

. Ex Nihilo Osmologue for demi bespoke fragrances.

Gucci's first new beauty concept store in the United States .

. A Guerlain Parfumeur boutique offering 110 iconic creations where visitors can choose their own scent through a digital consultation and personalize their own bottle.

Nearly all makeup and skincare brands at Saks provide a selection of complimentary services, known as "Beautiful Discoveries" including mini facials, eye treatments, hand massages, makeup and skincare coaching, and more. The floor will offer exclusive fragrances from Bond No. 9, By Kilian, Clive Christian, EB Florals, Ex Nihilo, Hermès, Roja Dove and more as well as feature an Apothecary concept including a 160-square-foot curated boutique of niche beauty products and expert favorites from 30 brands. Saks Fifth Avenue will launch new and exclusives brands including Orveda's gender-neutral range with 18 highly innovative and unique products as well as Floraïku, luxury fragrance inspired by Japan, and Valmont skincare and fragrance.

SERVICE

The department boasts a dedicated concierge who can direct visitors to specific brands, shops or products and book treatments. Clients can also easily reserve services on Saks.com. SaksFirst Beauty members can pick up their quarterly rewards at the beauty concierge counter and a beauty curator is available onsite to assess a customer's skin and recommend skincare treatment options.

EVENTS

Saks New York will host a series of beauty and wellness events in its 850-square-foot flexible event space with industry influencers, ranging from noted doctors to fitness empire founders and more. The space will also host master classes, public appearances, small private gatherings and visual installations.

Saks New York is located at 611 Fifth Avenue at 50th Street, and is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For additional information on the new location, visit the Saks New York store and events page on saks.com.

FULL BRAND MATRIX

Acqua Di Parma, AERIN Beauty, Aesop, Alexander McQueen, Amouage, Angela Caglia, Annick Goutal, Art Meets Art, Artis, Balenciaga, Blink Brow Bar London, Bobbi Brown, Bond No. 9, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari, Burberry, By Terry, Care/of, Cartier, Cellcosmet, Chanel, Chantecaille, Chloé, Christian Dior, Christian Louboutin, Christophe Robin, Chuda, Cire Trudon, Clarins, Clé de Peau Beauté, Clinique, Clive Christian, Creed, Decorté, Diana Vreeland, Dior, Diptyque, Dolce & Gabbana, D.S. & Durga, Dyson, EB Florals, Estée Lauder, Ex Nihilo, FaceGym, Floraïku, Foreo, Frédéric Malle, GHD, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Glow Recipe, Gucci, Guerlain, Hermès, Histoires De Parfums, Hotel Couture, House of Sillage, Jason Wu, Jo Malone London, Kiehl's Since 1851, Kilian, L'Artisan Parfumeur, La Mer, La Prairie, Lancer Skincare, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, Le Labo, Leonor Greyl, MAC, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Mancera, Marc Jacobs, Mario Badescu, Martine de Richeville, Marvis, Mason Pearson, Molton Brown, Montale, Moroccanoil, Mugler, Narciso Rodriguez, Nars, Natura Bissé, NEST Fragrances, Omorovicza, Ormonde Jayne, Orveda, Patchology, Penhaligon's, Philip Kingsley, Prada, Proenza Schouler, R+Co, Raincry, ReFa, RéVive, Rodial, RODIN olio lusso, Roja Dove, Rossano Ferretti, Sakara Life, Salvatore Ferragamo, Serge Lutens, Shiseido, simplehuman, Sisley Paris, SK-II, SKINNEY MedSpa, Slip, sundays, Supergoop!, Tammy Fender, Tata Harper, The Perfumer's Story, Tiffany & Co., Tom Ford, Trish McEvoy, Valentino, Valmont, Viktor & Rolf, Vilhelm Parfumerie and YSL.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE (@saks)

As a leading shopping destination for the all-channel luxury experience, Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its coveted edit of American and international designer collections as well as its storied history of creating breakthrough, experiential environments. Its exemplary client service has made Saks a global authority in the category, a focus since the brand's inception in 1924. As part of the HBC brand portfolio, Saks operates in 41 stores across North America, its online experience―saks.com, and its mobile experience―Saks App.

