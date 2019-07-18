Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils Unprecedented Men's Shoe Experience At New York City Flagship

"Saks Fifth Avenue is stepping up our men's fashion game with the opening of our new shoe experience, representing another milestone in our New York City flagship's Grand Renovation," said Marc Metrick, President, Saks Fifth Avenue. "Luxury footwear is the gateway for men's customers into fashion and the new shoe experience is just the beginning of exciting things to come for our menswear offering. Men's is a growing category at Saks, where we have seen a consistently positive customer response both in our stores and online. We are continuing to redefine the luxury shopping experience while giving our customers another compelling reason to shop with Saks."

"We have created one of the largest men's shoe destinations in the country, featuring an expansive merchandise assortment and unparalleled service offerings," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchant, Saks Fifth Avenue. "Featuring the best of men's luxury footwear, from edgy streetwear sneakers to refined made-to-measure dress shoes and boots, the new shoe experience exemplifies Saks Fifth Avenue's elevated fashion point of view. We are confident that the overall presentation and exceptional services will further elevate our clients' shopping experience, bringing the New Luxury to life through a focus on individuality, personalization and ease."

BRAND HIGHLIGHTS

The floor houses a powerful assortment of sneakers, casual footwear and dress shoes from brands including: Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brunello Cucinelli, Burberry, Celine, Common Projects, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, John Lobb, Off-White, Pierre Corthay, Prada, Saint Laurent, Santoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino, Versace and more.

FLOOR SERVICES

AGLIT ITALY Lace Bar for lace personalization

for lace personalization Shoe made-to-order programs with luxury brands, such as Pierre Corthay , Ermenegildo Zegna , Salvatore Ferragamo , Santoni, John Lobb , Bally and Artioli, among others.

programs with luxury brands, such as Leather Spa shoe shining & repair station

Special events taking place on the floor include panel discussions and a launch of Puma sneakers by Alexander-John with appearance by Upscale-Vandal on August 8.

STORE DESIGN

The Saks Store Planning and Design team collaborated with architecture, engineering and interior design firm, Highland Associates, to update the space to deliver a more modern shopping experience.

Men's shoe floor design highlights include:

A contemporary, blackened metal and stone staircase, boasting dichroic glass, connecting the sixth and seventh floors for the first time, creating a seamless shopping experience

Custom chandeliers uniting the large, central seating area, complete with glass merchandising screens, allowing for seasonal flexibility

Monolithic, dark blue gradient, mirrored columns bringing added drama and depth to the space

Saks' New York City flagship is located at 611 Fifth Avenue at 50th Street, and is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For additional information on the new location and upcoming experiences, visit the Saks New York store and events page on saks.com .

GRAND RENOVATION OVERVIEW

All aspects of Saks' New York flagship Grand Renovation are integral pieces of its new business model, creating the ultimate luxury shopping destination in New York City with unparalleled service and merchandise. The opening of the men's shoe floor is the latest step in the $250 million Grand Renovation, and follows:

Main Floor , one of the largest luxury handbag destinations in New York City ( February 2019 )

, one of the largest luxury handbag destinations in ( ) L'Avenue at Saks, an upscale Parisian dining experience; the destination, designed by Philippe Starck , marks the first venture for L'Avenue outside Paris ( February 2019 )

an upscale Parisian dining experience; the destination, designed by , marks the first venture for L'Avenue outside ( ) Beauty on 2 , an experiential makeup, skincare, fragrance and wellness destination ( May 2018 )

, an experiential makeup, skincare, fragrance and wellness destination ( ) Jewelry on 2, the jewelry lover's ultimate destination featuring a mix of established and emerging jewelry designers ( May 2018 )

the jewelry lover's ultimate destination featuring a mix of established and emerging jewelry designers ( ) 3rd Floor: Designer, a one-of-a-kind destination for extraordinary fashion from around the world ( September 2017 )

a one-of-a-kind destination for extraordinary fashion from around the world ( ) 5th Floor: The Collective and The Advance, a destination for fresh contemporary fashion (Summer 2017)

a destination for fresh contemporary fashion (Summer 2017) 4th Floor: Home to designer collections ( August 2016 )

Home to ( ) Select shops in 10022-SHOE on 8, Saks' famed shoe salon is so big it needed its own zip code (2015)

Saks is set to debut an additional phase of the Grand Renovation in September 2019: The Vault.

FULL BRAND MATRIX

Acne, Adidas Capsules, Amiri, Aquatalia, Armani, Artioli, Axel Arigato, Balenciaga, Bally, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Burberry, Celine, Churchs, Comme des Garçons Play, Common Projects, Crockett & Jones, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Dunhill, Ermenegildo Zegna, Fear of God, Fendi, Fila, Givenchy, Golden Goose (GGDB), Grenson, Gucci, Guiseppe Zanotti, John Lobb, Loro Piana, Maison Margiela, Alexander McQueen, Mephisto, Moncler, MSGM, New Balance, No. 21, Off-White, Officine Creative, Palm Angels, Paul Stuart, Pierre Corthay, Prada, Puma, Saint Laurent, Santoni, Saks Fifth Avenue Collection, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sorel, Stone Island, Sutor Mantellassi, Thom Browne, Timberland, To Boot New York, Tod's, UGG, Valentino, Veja, Versace, Vince, Y-3

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE (@saks, @thesaksman)

As a leading shopping destination for the all-channel luxury experience, Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its coveted edit of American and international designer collections as well as its storied history of creating breakthrough, experiential environments. Its exemplary client service has made Saks a global authority in the category, a focus since the brand's inception in 1924. As part of the HBC brand portfolio, Saks operates in 43 cities across the globe, its online experience―saks.com, and its mobile experience―Saks App.

