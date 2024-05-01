Partnership Furthers Mission to Democratize Healthy Eating & Celebrates National Salad Month

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringing in its favorite month of the year – May's National Salad Month - Salad and Go is announcing a partnership with nationally recognized Registered Dietitian, Maya Feller. Feller is so passionate about the brand's mission to make craveable, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL, that she is taking on the role of Salad and Go's first-ever Salad Nutrition Officer (SNO).

Salad and Go Announces RD Maya Feller as Brand's First Salad Nutrition Officer Salad and Go's Executive Chef, Daniel Patino and Salad Nutrition Officer, Maya Feller.

As founder of Maya Feller Nutrition, Feller believes in providing inclusive nutrition education from an anti-bias, patient-centered and culturally humble approach to help people make informed food choices. In her role as SNO, Feller will take that same approach in furthering Salad and Go's journey to eliminate the conflict between accessibility, affordability and wellness, presented through thoughtful menu choices and a deliberate growth strategy.

"Maya sees life – and food – from an optimistic, bowl half-full perspective, just like us, making her the perfect partner to help us advance our food revolution," says Nicole Portwood, CMO of Salad and Go. "She is not about making judgements or asking people to deny themselves and we're honored to partner with her as we continue to focus on serving our guests."

"I've learned from my patients that having access to affordable, nourishing, tasty food not only feeds them in the moment, but also creates sustainable routines that are supportive of managing and reducing the risk of developing chronic conditions or other health challenges," says Feller. "I respect Salad and Go's bold work to address issues of access in our food system. Together we are breaking down the barriers and saying people shouldn't have to compromise on delicious, nutritious food that's also convenient and affordable."

Feller's nutritional expertise complements Salad and Go's Executive Chef, Daniel Patino, whose food ethos celebrates the flavors and textures of real foods without the use of artificial additives, stabilizers or preservatives to make for delicious and satisfying meals every time.

Feller's tips are now featured on the Salad and Go web site to help guests incorporate more tasty and healthy foods into their lives. She and Chef Patino have also created a series of videos "digging into" food myths and nutrition misconceptions to help unlock a new optimistic approach for healthful eating.

"Salad and Go delivering nutritionally dense, delicious food starting at under $7 is a game changer for millions of people," Feller continued. "I also love the ability for endless customization and personalization when ordering. Lately, my go-to Salad and Go order starts with a romaine base layered with roasted chicken, banana peppers, spicy black beans, Brussels sprouts, carrots and cucumbers dressed with oil and vinegar."

The addition of an SNO further affirms Salad and Go's commitment to quality and access at a critical stage of growth as the brand expands its regional footprint and menu. By the end of May, Salad and Go will operate well over 140 stores, keeping with its expressed accelerated pace of growth. The team also has menu innovations in store as well with seasonal menu offerings to be announced later this month.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious and healthy food. Our unique model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you – all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates more than 140 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada and is expanding rapidly. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. We foster a company culture that prioritizes the wellbeing of all our team members and are a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award featured in USA TODAY, a distinction honoring organizations that are taking the lead in putting their employees first. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/ .

SOURCE Salad and Go