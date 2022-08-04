Salad and Go Bundles Breakfast and Lunch with Fresh New Offer

New "On the Go" bundle solidifies Salad and Go as an industry disruptor by conveniently packaging a selection of breakfast and lunch options together for a single affordable price

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go , an emerging salad industry disruptor, is proving itself to be a true "one-stop shop" for all meals of the day with its new "On the Go" bundle. Designed with customers on the move in mind, the new bundle has both breakfast and lunch covered by offering a choice of a cold brew (or any 24 oz. drink), any breakfast burrito and any salad or wrap with chicken or tofu all for just $9.99.

The "On the Go" bundle is now available daily during breakfast hours (Monday through Friday from 6:30 – 10 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 7 – 11 a.m) from any one of Salad and Go's drive-thru locations as well as through digital online ordering at saladandgo.com or using the Salad and Go mobile app.

"Salad and Go is explicit in our commitment to providing fresh, affordable and convenient food for all, and the On the Go bundle makes it abundantly clear that we never at any point in the day take a break from this mission," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "This unique deal saves our customers both time and money like never before, proving that fitting healthy and delicious food into a busy schedule doesn't have to be such a costly hassle."

The bundle options are extensive with five chef-curated breakfast burritos, various cold brew combinations and eight salads or wraps to choose from. Additional charges may apply for add-ons.

Beyond the options available with the bundle, Salad and Go's full menu includes an endless range of made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup, a line-up of hand-crafted lemonades and teas, cold brew coffees and other nutritious options for kids. The beloved salad chain recently added a refreshing Mango Ginger Cooler and flavorful vegan Corn Tortilla Soup as two new craveable and appetizing food and drink options.

Salad and Go is dedicated to providing fresh, quality meals by sourcing ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible and keeping costs low for the customer by vertically integrating operations and distribution. The brand will continue to actualize its mission through the volunteer work the brand does weekly to donate 4,000 meals to those in need and in partnerships with nonprofits and brands to fundraise for and support various causes.

For more information about the brand, visit https://www.saladandgo.com

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable to ALL. The concept is an industry disruptor, making meals that are not only convenient and affordable, but good for the guest and the local community. The use of raw, fresh ingredients in chef-curated recipes offer nutrient rich meals that are delicious and satisfying. All menu items at Salad and Go are made to order with quality, fresh ingredients. Built on a model of speed and efficiency, Salad and Go is able to serve made-to-order meals quickly and at exceptionally low prices. Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona. The company currently operates over 50 locations across Arizona and Texas.

