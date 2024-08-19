Salad and Go Debuts Four New Fall-Inspired Menu Items

With options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Salad and Go's newest limited-time menu offerings bring fall flavors to the forefront – all at an affordable price point

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, a one-of-a-kind restaurant solution and fast-growing salad chain, is introducing brand-new, fall-inspired menu items to keep guests feeling cozy and satisfied as the weather cools down. Building on its existing menu of made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and hand-crafted beverages, Salad and Go's very own Michelin-star trained Chef Patino has crafted four new items for guests to enjoy this fall. The new menu items will be available at all Salad and Go locations beginning September 18.

Guests can start their day with a cinnamon-dulce coffee paired with a new flavor-packed spicy breakfast bowl and enjoy a nutritious superfood salad or wrap with a spiced cranberry lemonade for lunch or dinner. Featuring creative names selected by Salad and Go guests, the four new menu offerings include:

The Beet Goes On Superfood Salad: Features roasted beets, quinoa, candied pecans, carrots, feta, romaine and a choice of protein paired with a new raspberry vinaigrette. Available as a salad or a wrap for under $8 .

Features roasted beets, quinoa, candied pecans, carrots, feta, romaine and a choice of protein paired with a new raspberry vinaigrette. Available as a salad or a wrap for under . Sweet Heat Breakfast Bowl: Features scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, avocado, red pepper, pepper jack cheese and a new spicy adobo sauce to bring the heat. Also available as a breakfast burrito.

Features scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, avocado, red pepper, pepper jack cheese and a new spicy adobo sauce to bring the heat. Also available as a breakfast burrito. Cinnamon Dulce Coffee : This cinnamon dulce syrup can be added to hot coffee or cold brew, giving some fall flare to guests' coffee of choice.

This cinnamon dulce syrup can be added to hot coffee or cold brew, giving some fall flare to guests' coffee of choice. Spiced Cranberry Lemonade: Hand-crafted cranberry lemonade with a hint of cinnamon for a burst of fall flavor.

"At Salad and Go, we pride ourselves on continued menu innovation and are excited to offer new menu items showcasing bold fall flavors and seasonal ingredients," says Chef Daniel Patino, Executive Chef of Salad and Go. "With options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the fall menu has something for everyone and delivers on Salad and Go's commitment to providing nutritious, craveable food that is also affordable and accessible."

Available on menus in all store locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, guests can order these four limited-time items at Salad and Go's drive-thru, or for pick-up or delivery online and through the Salad and Go app. Delivery is also available now through DoorDash.

To see additional menu offerings or to find a location near you, visit saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious and healthy food. Our unique model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you – all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates more than 140 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada and is expanding rapidly, with delivery options available. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. We foster a company culture that prioritizes the wellbeing of all our team members and are a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award featured in USA TODAY, a distinction honoring organizations that are taking the lead in putting their employees first. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/ .

