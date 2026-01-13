SALAD AND GO KICKS OFF 2026 WITH LIMITED-TIME MENU LINEUP

Fan-favorite Good Greens Salad and Wrap return alongside new 'Big AZ' breakfast burrito with over 50 grams of protein

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, the drive-thru chain revolutionizing fast food with fresh, nutritious meals at affordable prices, is starting the new year with a limited-time menu lineup designed to help guests crush their wellness goals without breaking the bank.

With half of U.S. adults planning to start a new diet as one of their 2026 New Year's resolutions, Salad and Go is answering the call with menu items that deliver on both nutrition and flavor.

The new menu items include a fan favorite and three all-new items:

Good Greens Salad and Wrap: Presented by Avocados From Mexico, this returning salad and wrap features avocado, marinated chickpeas, Brussels sprouts, cucumber and croutons, served over spinach and romaine, drizzled with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette. Guests can choose between slow-roasted pulled chicken or tofu as their protein. Price starting at $7.75.

Presented by Avocados From Mexico, this returning salad and wrap features avocado, marinated chickpeas, Brussels sprouts, cucumber and croutons, served over spinach and romaine, drizzled with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette. Guests can choose between slow-roasted pulled chicken or tofu as their protein. Price starting at $7.75. Big AZ Burrito: Named in honor of the brand's home state of Arizona, the Big AZ is Salad and Go's biggest breakfast burrito yet, loaded with a double portion of eggs, 4 ounces of shredded beef and triple pepper jack cheese. With over 50 grams of protein, it's designed to keep guests fueled through the busiest mornings. Price starting at $5.99.

Named in honor of the brand's home state of Arizona, the Big AZ is Salad and Go's biggest breakfast burrito yet, loaded with a double portion of eggs, 4 ounces of shredded beef and triple pepper jack cheese. With over 50 grams of protein, it's designed to keep guests fueled through the busiest mornings. Price starting at $5.99. Orange Reviver: A light and refreshing juice blend of carrot, apple, mint and turmeric, with no added sugar. Price varies by market.

A light and refreshing juice blend of carrot, apple, mint and turmeric, with no added sugar. Price varies by market. Loaded Greek Hummus: Packed with 10 grams of protein, the Loaded Greek Hummus is a creamy hummus topped with marinated chickpeas and crumbled feta for a protein-packed, savory option. Price varies by market.

"At Salad and Go, quality starts with the ingredients. Our partnership with Avocados From Mexico reinforces our commitment to sourcing fresh, premium produce while keeping our menu affordable," said Tom Carusona, Salad and Go CMO. "Together, we're bringing back one of our most loved salads in a way that delivers the flavor and value our guests expect from us."

The menu launch comes as protein continues to lead nutrition conversations in 2026. According to a recent survey by the International Food Information Council, protein is the top diet trend this year, driven by consumer priorities around satiety and general wellness.

"January is when a lot of people commit to their health and wellness goals, and we wanted to create a menu that makes those goals easier to stick with," said Chef Daniel Patino, co-founder and executive chef of Salad and Go. "Protein is what people are looking for right now, whether it's over 50 grams in our Big AZ Burrito or our Loaded Greek Hummus for a lighter option. This menu is designed to give guests what they need to feel good, stay full and reach their wellness goals without the premium price tag."

All items are now available at all Salad and Go locations while supplies last. To find your nearest location or place a mobile order, visit www.saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious, nutritious and accessible food. Salad and Go's drive-through-only locations serve up unique, chef-driven recipes, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates nearly 70 locations across Arizona and Nevada, with delivery and catering options available. As part of its mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. By fostering a company culture that prioritizes innovation, creativity and the well-being of its team members, Salad and Go earned Fast Company's prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators award and ranked No. 7 on Forbes' Best Customer Service list. Salad and Go's one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward providing GREENS FOR EVERYONE®. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

