Salad and Go Earns Prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA Employer Recognition Award

DALLAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, a one-of-a-kind drive-thru concept on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL, today announced it is a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, featured in USA TODAY. This achievement underscores the organization's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing the team member experience.

"Salad and Go is honored to be a recipient of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, especially because it is based solely on the feedback provided by our people," says Dija Fraser, Chief People Officer at Salad and Go. "Salad and Go is on a mission to change the traditional constructs of the fast food industry and a foundational part of that is the experience our team members have each and every day they come to work with us. We are proud to be part of a solution to uplevel the frontline work experience, providing ample opportunities for all team members to grow and succeed."

With a growing team of more than 2,700, Salad and Go places emphasis on training, mentorship and career growth opportunities within the organization. As a result, 39% of open positions in this past year were filled internally. Our robust benefits package includes paid maternity and paternity leave, unlimited PTO and 401k in support of total wellbeing. Salad and Go also established the Salad and Go Cares Fund in 2023, offering grants to team members to provide relief when they have unplanned financial hardships or face a natural disaster.

With a history spanning 17 years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed over 27 million employees, spotlighting culture excellence across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's greatest employers of choice.

The national recognition celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have cultivated exceptional workplace environments. Of the more than 42,000 invited organizations, Salad and Go secured the award based solely on an employee engagement survey administered by Energage, the HR technology and research firm behind the Top Workplaces program. Survey results were evaluated by comparing responses to research-based statements that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"The Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to showcase," says Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will set them apart in a highly competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

About Salad and Go:

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves fresh, delicious and healthy food. Our vertically integrated model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you – all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Focused on a convenient drive-thru only model, Salad and Go operates more than 130 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada and is expanding rapidly. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives and fosters a company culture that prioritizes the wellbeing of all our team members. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com.

SOURCE Salad and Go