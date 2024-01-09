Unique Mission-Led Concept Says the Time is Now to Democratize Healthy Eating

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, a one-of-a-kind drive-thru concept on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL, is placing its bet that 2024 will be the year of the salad. Rounding the bend on a successful 2023, CEO Charlie Morrison has aggressive plans to bring Salad and Go to even more Americans with a goal of continuing to open nearly a store per week in 2024.

Salad and Go Has Super-Sized Growth on the Menu for 2024; Will Add New Stores Weekly Throughout the Year

"2023 was a year of exceptional growth, but 2024 will be a breakout year for Salad and Go," promises Morrison. "We have the right offering and the right team at the right time. We are at an inflection point in this country where Americans are demanding more from restaurant chains. They shouldn't have to compromise on fresh, nutritious food that's also convenient and affordable."

The Right Offering

Salad and Go is a healthy alternative to traditional fast food, with a unique model that leverages Central Kitchens to offer made-to-order options at under $7 for a salad with protein – an unprecedented price especially as food inflation continues to pressure consumers. In addition to its signature salads, the brand's menu, curated by Michelin-star trained Chef Daniel Patino, includes wraps and breakfast items as well as hand-crafted lemonades, teas, and hot and cold brew coffee.

Operational excellence gives Salad and Go the ability to offer such an affordable yet high quality menu.

"Some may say it's impossible, but Salad and Go is here to resolve the conflict between accessibility, affordability and wellness. With our vertically integrated model, we've been able to take a lot of cost out of the system and return those savings back to the consumer so we can democratize healthy choices for all," Morrison explains.

The Right Team

After a decade at the helm of Wingstop, Morrison shocked the industry when he stepped down in March 2022 and joined Salad and Go. Having served on Salad and Go's board, Morrison was so committed to the mission of Salad and Go that he felt the time was right to step in to accelerate growth.

Since joining, Morrison has assembled a best-in-class team to fuel that growth. This includes Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Portwood, who previously led the rapid expansion of Tito's Handmade Vodka to become the category leader, and CFO Corey Horsch, an industry veteran with experiences from Sonic Drive-In to Gordon Ramsay North America. The leadership team also includes COO/CTO Richard Maranville, Chief Supply Chain Officer Julie Wozniak, Chief People Officer Dija Fraser, and VP Strategy Tyler Straker.

This team is collectively motivated to continue Salad and Go on the path of "shaking" up the traditional food systems that have underserved communities across the country.

"Today, the food industry lacks a leader that provides healthy, convenient and accessible meals at a reasonable price point and we are here to change that," notes Portwood. "We are on a path to prove that by leading with operational excellence and a focus on serving our communities, mixed with relentless optimism, we can shift the narrative."

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves fresh, delicious and healthy food. Our farm-to-fork model brings recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you – all at an unheard of price point. Focused on a convenient drive-thru only model, Salad and Go operates more than 130 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada and is expanding rapidly into new states over the coming quarters. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts special emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives and fosters a company culture that prioritizes the wellbeing of all our team members. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

