Salad and Go Introduces Three New Menu Items for Fall

Fall Menu launch includes new salad and lemonade and a returning fan-favorite soup, with steak returning to Arizona

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go , an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced three fresh new menu items including a soup, salad, and lemonade coming to all locations this fall. Arizona Salad and Go fans will be happy to know that in addition to the new fall menu items, the highly anticipated steak protein option will be returning to the state next month.

Salad and Go Fall Menu Items

The new Salad and Go menu will feature the hearty Roasted Autumn Salad, citrusy Pink Lemonade and fan favorite Chicken Pot Pie Soup at all stores beginning on November 2. Steak will also be available for order at all Salad and Go locations for guests to enjoy with the return of the protein option to Arizona markets during the week of November 7.

The three new savory and sweet menu additions include:

Roasted Autumn Salad: A perfect fall salad with hearty roasted sweet potatoes and caramelized brussels sprouts, candied pecans, dried cranberries and grated parmesan cheese. The salad is dressed with a delicious balsamic vinaigrette and served with a protein choice of chicken or tofu (included) or steak (additional charge). The Roasted Autumn Salad can also be ordered as a wrap.

A perfect fall salad with hearty roasted sweet potatoes and caramelized brussels sprouts, candied pecans, dried cranberries and grated parmesan cheese. The salad is dressed with a delicious balsamic vinaigrette and served with a protein choice of chicken or tofu (included) or steak (additional charge). The Roasted Autumn Salad can also be ordered as a wrap. Chicken Pot Pie Soup: A warm and tasty soup, packed full of tender chicken and fresh vegetables.

A warm and tasty soup, packed full of tender chicken and fresh vegetables. Pink Lemonade: A citrusy lemonade with a balance of sweet cranberry juice and tart grapefruit.

"Salad and Go is dedicated to its mission of providing fresh, affordable and convenient food for all and the new fall menu launch is an opportunity for us to not only provide nutritious and affordable food, but to show the diversity of fast food through healthy, craveable and delicious options," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "As we continue to expand across Arizona and Texas and into Oklahoma, we will ensure every guest receives a high-quality meal with an unmatched service experience."

The full Salad and Go menu includes a flavorful range of 48-oz made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup, a line-up of hand-crafted lemonades and teas, cold brew coffees and nutritious options for kids. The menu is fully customizable with various toppings, house-made dressings and proteins to choose from.

The new menu options will be available daily at any one of Salad and Go's drive-thru locations, as well as through digital online ordering at saladandgo.com, or using the Salad and Go mobile app.

Salad and Go is committed to providing fresh, quality meals by sourcing ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible and keeps costs low for the guest by vertically integrating operations and distribution. The brand's mission drives the company to give back to the community through volunteerism and philanthropy with its weekly donation of 4,000 meals to those in need and in partnerships with nonprofits to fundraise and support various causes.

For more information about the brand as it continues growing across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and beyond, visit https://www.saladandgo.com

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable to ALL. The concept is an industry disruptor, making meals that are not only convenient and affordable, but good for the guest and the local community. The use of raw, fresh ingredients in chef-curated recipes offer nutrient rich meals that are delicious and satisfying. All menu items at Salad and Go are made to order with quality, fresh ingredients. Built on a model of speed and efficiency, Salad and Go is able to serve made-to-order meals quickly and at exceptionally low prices. Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona. The company currently operates over 50 locations across Arizona and Texas.

SOURCE Salad and Go