SALAD AND GO UNVEILS NEW MENU ITEMS WITH BOLD FLAVORS, REFRESHING SIPS

New items offer fresh, globally inspired flavors at everyday value

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, the drive-thru chain revolutionizing fast food with fresh, nutritious meals at an affordable price, continues to expand its menu with the addition of the Asian Fusion Salad and Wrap, Citrus Zen beverage and snackable quesadillas.

These new items reflect modern consumer appetites as highlighted in the National Restaurant Association's 2026 Culinary Forecast, which notes value, comfort and globally inspired flavors as top trends in menu innovation.

The new Asian Fusion Salad and Wrap is bold, crunchy and a little "swicy" (sweet and spicy), featuring honey gochujang roasted carrots, watermelon radish, red peppers, crunchy wonton strips, Asian slaw and romaine, with guests' choice of protein, served with a Korean BBQ vinaigrette.

Complementing the entree is Citrus Zen, a bright, refreshing drink that blends sweet mandarin and crisp lemongrass for a smooth, citrus-forward sip.

Rounding out the new menu additions are snackable quesadillas, offering satisfying comfort food at everyday value. They are $4 for two cheese quesadillas or $5 for two chicken quesadillas, each featuring mild, creamy Oaxaca cheese folded into a hot-pressed tortilla, with slow-roasted pulled chicken in the chicken option.

Introduced as part of the new kids' menu but available for guests of all ages, they're ideal as a snack, side or light meal — delivering satisfying flavor without the premium price.

"Our new quesadillas are designed to meet our guests wherever they are in their day," said Chef Daniel Patino, co-founder and executive chef of Salad and Go. "We refined every detail so each bite packs bold flavor and real value. They're the perfect fix for that midday craving when you want something quick and seriously delicious."

In addition to salads and wraps, Salad and Go's menu includes breakfast burritos and bowls, soups, snacks, cold brew coffee, lemonades and iced teas.

"The addition of these new items to our menu represents another example of our commitment to innovation and meeting guests with what they want," said Tom Carusona, Salad and Go CMO. "Today's consumers want better-for-you options that work for breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack time. We've built something special with our salads and wraps, and now we're expanding that approach to more occasions. This is just the beginning of what's ahead for Salad and Go."

Guests can order the new menu items in person at any Salad and Go drive-thru location or through the brand's mobile app and website for pickup or delivery.

To find the nearest Salad and Go location, visit www.saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious, nutritious and accessible food. Salad and Go's drive-through-only locations serve up unique, chef-driven recipes, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates 70 locations across Arizona and Nevada, with delivery and catering options available. As part of its mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. By fostering a company culture that prioritizes innovation, creativity and the well-being of its team members, Salad and Go earned Fast Company's prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators award and ranked No. 7 on Forbes' Best Customer Service list. Salad and Go's one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward providing GREENS FOR EVERYONE®. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

Media Contact

Juliana Mitchell

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Salad and Go