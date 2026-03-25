SALAD AND GO LAUNCHES NEW SPRING MENU FEATURING THE ARCADIA SALAD, MEDITERRANEAN REFRESH, BOULDER CANYON CHIPS AND MORE

Fresh, affordable, chef-driven additions hit drive-thru lanes across Arizona and Nevada, available now

PHOENIX, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, the drive-thru-only fast-food brand on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for everyone, has rolled out its new spring menu with five additions: the Arcadia Salad and Wrap, the Mediterranean Salad and Wrap, new Quesadilla customization options and Boulder Canyon Chips as a new grab-and-go side.

"This year, Salad and Go is going all in on menu innovation, one of our core pillars that helps us deliver on our mission," said Salad and Go CMO Tom Carusona. "The new spring menu is a direct reflection of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what fast food can be, with bold, craveable flavors crafted with fresh ingredients, all at a price point that makes nutritious food accessible for all."

What's New: Spring 2026 Menu Additions

Arcadia Salad and Wrap: The Arcadia Salad and Wrap is a fruit-forward option built for guests who want something bright, fresh and full of contrast. The new salad includes premium ingredients such as apples, goat cheese, crispy onions, candied pecans, dried cranberries, mixed greens and a choice of chicken or tofu.

The Arcadia Salad and Wrap is a fruit-forward option built for guests who want something bright, fresh and full of contrast. The new salad includes premium ingredients such as apples, goat cheese, crispy onions, candied pecans, dried cranberries, mixed greens and a choice of chicken or tofu. Mediterranean Salad and Wrap: Salad and Go's beloved Greek salad is getting a full refresh. The new Mediterranean Salad and Wrap features marinated chickpeas, pickled onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, romaine and a choice of chicken or tofu.

Salad and Go's beloved Greek salad is getting a full refresh. The new Mediterranean Salad and Wrap features marinated chickpeas, pickled onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, romaine and a choice of chicken or tofu. New Quesadilla Customization Options: Guests now have additional options to customize their quesadillas, including steak, giving them the freedom to build a quesadilla that fits exactly what they're craving.

Guests now have additional options to customize their quesadillas, including steak, giving them the freedom to build a quesadilla that fits exactly what they're craving. Boulder Canyon Chips: New Side Option: Salad and Go is also introducing Boulder Canyon Chips as a new side option. These premium, kettle-style chips are a natural pairing for any salad, wrap or quesadilla order, and a perfect grab-and-go snack for guests who want to round out their meal with something crunchy, satisfying and simple.

"When developing new menu items, I think about what seasonal flavors will be trending," said Daniel Patino, executive chef and co-founder of Salad and Go. "The Arcadia Salad captures that fruit-forward brightness that spring is made for, and the Mediterranean Salad takes the flavors our guests already love and creates a new twist. Knowing which ingredients to elevate and when is the key."

All new spring menu items are now available at Salad and Go locations across Arizona and Nevada, while supplies last. Guests can order in-lane, via delivery or online at saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious, nutritious and accessible food. Salad and Go's drive-thru-only locations serve up unique, chef-driven recipes, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates 70 locations across Arizona and Nevada, with delivery and catering options available. As part of its mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. By fostering a company culture that prioritizes innovation, creativity and the well-being of its team members, Salad and Go earned Fast Company's prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators award and ranked No. 7 on Forbes' Best Customer Service list. Salad and Go's one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward providing GREENS FOR EVERYONE®. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

Media Contact:

Juliana Mitchell

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Salad and Go