SALAD AND GO ROLLS OUT ALL-NEW BREAKFAST MENU

The drive-thru disruptor brings its fresh-food philosophy to the morning rush across Arizona and Nevada

PHOENIX, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, the drive-thru-only fast-food brand on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for everyone, has introduced an all-new, protein-forward breakfast menu, including the Big AZ Breakfast Burrito, breakfast quesadillas, breakfast bowls, breakfast combos and a "Build Your Own Burrito" option.

The launch comes as protein continues to shift from a fitness niche to a mainstream priority. According to Innova Market Insights' 2026 Powerhouse Protein trend report, nearly 60% of global consumers now actively seek out protein across meals and snacks.

For Salad and Go, the convergence of a rapidly growing breakfast daypart and a protein-hungry consumer base pointed to one clear direction: a morning menu built for real life.

Key highlights of the new breakfast menu include:

Big AZ Breakfast Burritos and Bowls : Packed with over 40 grams of protein and starting at $6.99, available in four varieties: The OG, Traditional, Bacon Lover and Chilaquiles.

: Packed with over 40 grams of protein and starting at $6.99, available in four varieties: The OG, Traditional, Bacon Lover and Chilaquiles. Breakfast Quesadillas: A reimagined take on the fan-favorite quesadillas recently introduced by Salad and Go. Available in combinations including Egg & Cheese; Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese; and Potato, Egg & Cheese. Priced at $2.99 each or 2 for $5.

A reimagined take on the fan-favorite quesadillas recently introduced by Salad and Go. Available in combinations including Egg & Cheese; Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese; and Potato, Egg & Cheese. Priced at $2.99 each or 2 for $5. Breakfast Combos : Starting at $4.99, featuring guests' choice of one or two Breakfast Quesadillas, a Big AZ Burrito or a Bowl, paired with a small cold brew.

: Starting at $4.99, featuring guests' choice of one or two Breakfast Quesadillas, a Big AZ Burrito or a Bowl, paired with a small cold brew. Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl: Personalized burritos or breakfast bowls, starting at just $4.99, with a choice of 1 classic and 3 premium ingredients.

"Breakfast is the meal that sets the tone for your entire day, and it deserves the same care and intention we put into everything else on our menu," said Chef Daniel Patino, co-founder and executive chef of Salad and Go. "Every item in this new lineup was built around bold flavor and quality ingredients. We wanted to create a breakfast menu that makes you excited to hear that alarm clock in the morning."

The new breakfast menu is now available at all locations. Guests can order at the drive-thru or through the mobile app, via delivery or online at saladandgo.com. Breakfast is served weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and weekends from 7-11 a.m.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious, nutritious and accessible food. Salad and Go's drive-thru-only locations serve up unique, chef-driven recipes, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates 70 locations across Arizona and Nevada, with delivery and catering options available. As part of its mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. By fostering a company culture that prioritizes innovation, creativity and the well-being of its team members, Salad and Go earned Fast Company's prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators award and ranked No. 7 on Forbes' Best Customer Service list. Salad and Go's one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward providing GREENS FOR EVERYONE®. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

Media Contact:

Hope Washburn

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Salad and Go