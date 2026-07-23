SALAD AND GO MEETS DEMAND FOR AFFORDABLE, HEALTHY FAST FOOD WITH MENU 2.GO

Expanded menu pairs enhanced menu items and ingredients with value and flexibility

PHOENIX, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of respondents (~49%) say it's difficult to find meals that are healthy, fast and affordable, according to a July 2026 survey from Salad and Go, a drive-thru restaurant chain on a mission to become America's most-loved salad brand.

Salad and Go is responding to guest feedback with the launch of Menu 2.GO, an expanded menu featuring recipe enhancements to all signature salads, refreshed ingredient combinations and upgraded flavor profiles, along with a new all-natural, flame-seared USDA steak. At a time when value matters more than ever, Menu 2.GO makes it easier for guests to enjoy fresh, delicious food with new customizable combos, more size options and greater flexibility.

The need for better-for-you options continues to grow, with roughly 42% of survey respondents saying they often feel sluggish after eating a greasy fast-food lunch. The survey findings highlight consumers' desire for fresh, made-to-order meals that leave them feeling energized throughout the day.

Menu 2.GO Highlights

The new combos turn any salad or wrap into a complete meal, with options including:

$3 Combo

Add a small drink and a select side to a salad or wrap

Side options: Pita Chips & Hummus, Cheese Quesadilla, Pita Chips or Sea Salt Chips

$5 Combo

Add any size drink and any side to a salad or wrap

Side options: Chicken Quesadilla, Steak Quesadilla, Mac & Cheese Cup (+$2 for bowl), Soup Cup (+$1 for bowl) or Pita Chips & Loaded Hummus

Salad and Go's updated menu also introduces a new, smaller salad starting at just $5.99, giving guests another accessible price point and a lighter meal option without sacrificing the chef-curated flavors and fresh ingredients Salad and Go is known for.

"We listen closely to our guests, and Menu 2.GO brings that feedback to life," said Salad and Go CEO Mike Tattersfield. "This major menu evolution gives guests more choice, flexibility and value, making it easier to enjoy delicious, nutritious food every day. This is only the beginning, as guests can expect even more exciting menu innovation from Salad and Go in the months ahead."

New Summer Salad and Beverage Menu Items

Also this summer, Salad and Go is introducing a few seasonal favorites including the Elote Salad, Summer Crunch Salad, Coconut Lemonade and Coconut Cold Brew.

Inspired by Mexican street corn, the Elote Salad features roasted corn, pepitas, jalapenos, cotija cheese and Tajín, while the Summer Crunch Salad delivers the flavors of a loaded burger in fresh salad form, with flame-seared steak, tomatoes, pickles and crispy onions. Rounding out the lineup, the Coconut Lemonade and Coconut Cold Brew offer a refreshing tropical twist.

"Our goal has always been to make fresh food work for real life," said Chef Daniel Patino, co-founder and executive chef of Salad and Go. "Over the past 18 months, we've expanded the menu with new proteins, sides and seasonal offerings based on what our guests told us they want. Menu 2.GO brings those choices together in a way that's even more flexible."

Beyond Menu 2.GO's new combos, menu items and pricing, Salad and Go guests can also find everyday value online and via the app, including $1 off Caesar salads and wraps, $6 salads with the purchase of any breakfast burrito and $9.99 combos on weekends, giving guests even more ways to save on the fresh food they love.

Menu 2.GO is now available at all Salad and Go locations, online and via the app for pickup or delivery.

To find the nearest Salad and Go location, visit saladandgo.com.

Methodology:

The Salad and Go survey was commissioned by Salad and Go and conducted via the SurveySparrow platform among a targeted email audience of 512 respondents located in Arizona and Nevada. The survey was fielded July 9-12, 2026, and appeared as a secondary message within the email. It did not include an offer or incentive for participation.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious, nutritious and accessible food. Salad and Go's drive-thru-only locations serve up unique, chef-driven recipes, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates 70 locations across Arizona and Nevada, with delivery and catering options available. As part of its mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. By fostering a company culture that prioritizes innovation, creativity and the well-being of its team members, Salad and Go earned Fast Company's prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators award and ranked No. 7 on Forbes' Best Customer Service list. Salad and Go's one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward providing GREENS FOR EVERYONE®. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

Media Contact

Hope Washburn

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Salad and Go