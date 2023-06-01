SALAD AND GO SERVES UP HEALTHY GROWTH WITH 100TH STORE OPENING

Salad and Go

01 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET

Las Vegas welcomes milestone location in chain's 10th anniversary year 

PHOENIX, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, a leading industry disruptor shaking up possibilities for QSR, celebrated the opening of its 100th location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Las Vegas on May 26. Top executives were joined by local dignitaries for the commemorative event at the new store located at 7715 North El Capitan Way. 

The milestone comes during Salad and Go's 10th anniversary year highlighting a period of growth that has nearly quadrupled the brand's size in under three years.

Salad and Go executives and City Council at the 100th store ribbon-cutting. Front row: Jigesh Patel, District Manager; Daniel Patino, Co-Founder and Head Chef; Angie Sterling, Store Manager; Richard Maranville, Chief Operating Officer at Salad and Go; and Nancy E. Brune, Ph.D., Councilwoman of Ward 6. Back row: Lisa Sumpter, Store Manager; Ryan Sommerfeldt, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis; Julie Wozniak, Chief of Supply Chain; and Dija Fraser, Chief People Officer at Salad and Go.
"Reaching our 100th location in record time marks a historic achievement in our brand's journey," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "More importantly, it is a tribute to our valued guests and our greater mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL. This is just the beginning as we continue venturing into new communities and impacting the lives of those we serve."

Salad and Go, with stores now spanning Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, is on track to have more than 135 locations open by the end of 2023. This 100th location marks the 20th store to open this year alone, and that rapid expansion comes from the organization's unrivaled approach to operate and distribute efficiently, to foster strong local partnerships and to maintain low costs for quality ingredients.

Over the last 10 years, Executive Chef and co-founder Daniel Patino has been the mastermind behind Salad and Go's curated menus that have fueled the brand's growth and popularity. His Michelin-star training and personal touch have resulted in a healthy assortment of salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, soups, lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees, offering guests a variety of meal options for any time of the day.

"Our brand was built on the belief that everyone deserves access to healthy, affordable and delicious food," said Chef Patino. "Now with 100 locations and many more to come, this vision becomes more impactful every day."

Advancing Salad and Go's "for ALL" mission, the 100th location has partnered with New Beginnings Ministries and Foundation Christian Center to donate around 800 fresh salads made during training to local individuals in need. It's one of the many community outreach and philanthropic examples Salad and Go organizes in its system-wide Guest Give, Salad Donation and Healthy Habits programs.

The brand is also extending the 100th store celebration by surprising 100 of its most loyal patrons with unique gifts, Salad and Go swag and other fun memorabilia to honor the occasion and thank those who continue to play a role in the chain's growth.

For more information about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go:   

Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, the brand operates more than 100 locations and two food production facilities across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada. Each chef-curated recipe uses fresh, quality ingredients and maintains low costs for guests by sourcing ingredients locally whenever possible and vertically integrating operations and distribution. As part of their mission and commitment from the team, the brand puts a special emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives.  To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

