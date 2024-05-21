Salad and Go Teams Up with Houston Dash; Partnership Celebrates Healthy Lifestyles On and Off the Field

HOUSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, a one-of-a-kind drive-thru concept on a mission to address the conflict between affordability, accessibility and wellness, today announced its new partnership with the Houston Dash women's soccer club. This partnership will span the entire NWSL regular season and help Houston Dash fans celebrate clean sheets with clean and delicious food that makes you feel good without limitations.

Salad and Go is sponsoring the "Dash Clean Sheet Promo," offering all home, in-season game attendees a BOGO coupon for Salad and Go's breakfast burritos, bowls, salads and wraps for Houston Dash clean sheets, aka a shut-out giving up zero goals in a game.

The partnership and synergies also extend off the field as both organizations are committed to serving the Houston community. The Houston Dash has enthusiastically teamed up with Salad and Go's Kids Healthy Habits Program, a full curriculum by nutritional education experts for use in classroom and community outreach to spark enthusiasm for healthy behaviors through hands-on workshops.

"Teaming up with the Houston Dash furthers our mission of inclusion as it relates to health and wellness," said Nicole Portwood, Salad and Go's Chief Marketing Officer. "The Dash players are exceptional role models and we look forward to showcasing how access to great foods, like what we serve at Salad and Go, can start to shift perspectives and create positive outcomes for our local communities."

Last month, members of the Houston Dash team delighted Houston-area kids at a Healthy Habits workshop for kids led by Salad and Go. Held at the Houston Dash facilities, the 'Let's Get Movin' class included yoga, dancing and a veggie taste test.

"We're excited to welcome Salad and Go to the Houston Dash family and extending what our players already know – that healthy and delicious foods are a key to success on and off the field – to our fans and local community," said Ben Carruthers, VP of Partnerships for Houston Dynamo and Dash Football Clubs.

To learn more about Salad and Go, visit www.saladandgo.com

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious and healthy food. Our unique model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you – all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates more than 140 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada and is expanding rapidly. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. We foster a company culture that prioritizes the wellbeing of all our team members and are a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award featured in USA TODAY, a distinction honoring organizations that are taking the lead in putting their employees first. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/ .

SOURCE Salad and Go