Salce-Garcia Brings 15 Years of Industry Experience in Customer Advocacy as Operative Extends Global Client Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Operative , the ad management platform of choice for the world's largest media brands, today announced it has promoted Brenda Salce-Garcia to SVP, Customer Success. Brenda will be responsible for Operative's global customer base, leading its strategic direction to drive customer engagement and time-to-value. In her new appointed role, Brenda joins Operative's executive team having successfully managed customer engagement for five years at the company from her previous role in account management and in prior roles at major media and media tech companies. Brenda will report directly to Jason Witt, Chief Operating Officer, Operative.

"Brenda has excelled at delivering exceptional value to our customers. Her promotion is a welcome addition to Operative's executive team where she'll expand her role to oversee the full customer journey from onboarding and engagement to the expansion of services offered," said Lorne Brown, CEO, Operative. "Our customers need to know why and where we are going— and Brenda's expertise will be invaluable as Operative scales its suite of solutions to better serve the industry."

This new executive position demonstrates the importance of a customer-centric approach for Operative, which delivers a premium suite of ad management products to the world's leading media brands, including many Fortune 500 businesses. "Operative's hyper growth in convergence and cloud technology requires a strong focus on the customer journey, especially during such a transformative time in media," said Brenda Salce-Garcia. "As our customers modernize and often re-architect their technology stacks, it's more important than ever to ensure a single synergistic path toward success." As part of her responsibilities, Brenda will lead the company's Support and Marketing teams. In addition, she'll spearhead a new function focused on deeper application and operational support within client portfolios while continuing as a strategic partner liaison.

About Operative

Operative delivers management solutions for premium media companies. The company is the partner of choice for over 300 of the world's top media brands, including NBCU, CBS, ABC, AT&T, STARZ, Star India, Seven Australia and Sky. No other software company brings a comparable depth of experience to create truly innovative, scalable software that performs across all platforms, revenue models, and business units. Operative has employees in 12 offices around the world and processes more than $40 billion in premium linear and digital advertising revenue. For more information, visit www.operative.com

