Sales Focus Inc. Announces New Brand Identity and Tagline to Reflect Expanded Growth Services

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the sales outsourcing pioneer, announced the launch of its updated brand identity, including a new company tagline, "Trusted Process. Proven Results." The refreshed branding reflects the company's continued evolution and the introduction of new services designed to help organizations drive sustainable, scalable growth.

Sales Focus Inc. unveils logos with its new tagline, "Trusted Process. Proven Results."

The new tagline replaces Sales Focus's former positioning, "Intelligent Sales Outsourcing," and will be incorporated across all Sales Focus logos, marketing materials, and digital assets. This brand update aligns with the company's expanded service offerings, which now include sales consulting, digital marketing, and recruiting, in addition to its core outsourced sales solutions.

"With the expanded services, it became clear that our brand needed to better reflect who we are today and the value we deliver to clients," said Tony Horwath, Sales Focus Founder and CEO. "'Trusted Process. Proven Results.' speaks directly to our commitment to disciplined execution, transparent partnerships, and measurable outcomes across every engagement. Our focus is to help our clients grow."

Supporting Strategic Growth Through a Proven Methodology

At the core of Sales Focus Inc.'s brand and service expansion is its proprietary S.O.L.D.™ Methodology, a trusted framework that guides how sales strategies are designed, launched, and optimized. From sales outsourcing and recruitment to sales consulting and marketing, this process encompasses all Sales Focus services, ensuring brand consistency and accuracy.

The updated brand reinforces SFI's mission to deliver strategic growth solutions that go beyond execution alone, helping clients align people, process, and strategy to accelerate revenue and scale with confidence.

Expanded Services to Meet Evolving Market Needs

With the introduction of new services, Sales Focus Inc. is positioned to support organizations at every stage of the sales lifecycle:

Sales Consulting – Provide strategic guidance, sales management support, process optimization, and sales strategy.

Digital Marketing – Expand into digital marketing to include content development, SEO, media planning and buying, website development, and strategy consulting.

Recruitment – Identify, hire, and onboard high-performing sales talent aligned to each client's goals.

The new branding is meant to signal SFI's commitment to being a long-term growth partner, not just a sales outsourcing provider.

A Unified Brand for the Future of Sales Growth

The rollout of the new tagline and updated logos marks an important milestone as Sales Focus continues to evolve alongside its clients. All branding updates are designed to present a cohesive identity that reflects the company's expanded capabilities, proven methodologies, and results-driven approach.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus recruits, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

