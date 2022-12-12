Sales Focus Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Being Sales Outsourcing Pioneers

Sales Focus Inc. celebrates 25 years of being the top sales outsourcing company in the world.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the world-leading sales outsourcing company, celebrates 25 years in business. The organization has successfully launched more than 1,300 sales programs for companies across the globe in all industries. Founder and CEO Tony Horwath pioneered the sales outsourcing industry when he started SFI in 1998.

With the influx of technology and the emergence of business process outsourcing (BPO) in the late 1990s, Horwath found many businesses with great ideas needed sales processes to bring their products and services to market in a quick and seamless way. Many of these companies didn't have the time or resources to start up a sales department on their own. With the development of his trademarked S.O.L.D. methodology, Horwath established a way to recruit, hire, train, and manage sales teams of all sizes in any industry for businesses across the United States. He continued to grow SFI into the multi-million-dollar company it is today which employs more than 225 people globally, including two headquarters in the United States and partners strategically located across the world.

"Over the past two decades, I have seen the acceptance of sales outsourcing as a business solution across all industries on a global basis. I am excited to see the sales BPO industry expand into small and large businesses alike over the next two decades," said Horwath of the continued growth of sales outsourcing.

Sales Focus works as an extension of its clients' companies essentially becoming their sales department. SFI does this in a cost-effective way for businesses to increases revenue and customer acquisition in the quickest way possible. The sales outsourcing company guarantees it can launch a dedicated sales team in any industry of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

Through the years, Sales Focus has worked with more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies and helped more than 125 international businesses enter the United States market. This work equates to more than $1 billion in revenue generated and more than 12,000 sales professionals hired and managed for SFI's clients.

Sales Focus, Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. SFI hires, trains, and manages successful sales teams based on quickly improving its clients' revenue performance. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan, and manage inside sales or outside sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size within any industry in 45 days or less.

