Sales Focus Inc. Expands Charleston Sales Center to Meet Growing Demand

Sales Focus Inc., the global expert in sales outsourcing, enhances infrastructure and local job opportunities with the expansion of its South Carolina Sales Center.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the world leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, expanded its Charleston, South Carolina Sales Center to meet the increasing demand for its services and further solidify its commitment to the Charleston area.

The expansion comes as a response to the remarkable growth and success that Sales Focus has achieved in recent years, as well as the increasing need for professional sales expertise. The Charleston Sales Center expansion enhances SFI's ability to deliver first-class inside sales services to clients, offering a wide range of solutions for businesses seeking to boost revenue and acquire new customers.

Key highlights of the expansion include:

Increased Capacity: The office expansion increases SFI's available workspace by more than 56 percent, allowing the company to accommodate more highly trained sales professionals. This enhanced capacity empowers the company to take on more clients and deliver exceptional results.

Job Creation: The expansion has already generated a significant number of job opportunities for the Charleston community, with plans for further hiring in the near future. Sales Focus is dedicated to supporting the local economy and providing valuable career opportunities for Lowcountry residents.

Enhanced Training and Development: Sales Focus has always been committed to employee growth and development. The larger facility enables the company to expand its training opportunities and support its workforce, ultimately leading to a stronger team and better service delivery.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Charleston Sales Center," said Sale Focus Inc. Sales Director Zach Horwath. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing top-notch sales outsourcing solutions for our clients and our dedication to the local community by creating job opportunities. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the highest level of service and expertise."

The expansion of the Charleston Sales Center is part of SFI's ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for its services and maintain its position as the world's industry leader in sales outsourcing.

For more information about Sales Focus Inc. and its expanded Charleston Sales Center, please visit https://www.salesfocusinc.com/.

Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

