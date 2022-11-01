Sales Focus Inc. Expands Sales Outsourcing Services into the Healthcare Industry with Six New Clients

As the international leader in sales outsourcing, Sales Focus Inc. welcomes AlchemLife, Arcondis, Biofourmis, California Cryobank, DrHouse, and Skin Medicinals as clients expanding their footprint within the Healthcare Industry.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the sales outsourcing pioneers, acquired seven new clients within the Healthcare Industry . SFI is assisting AlchemLife, Arcondis, Biofourmis, California Cryobank, DrHouse, and Skin Medicinals with sales operations, revenue growth, and new client acquisition. With more than 20 years of experience working with companies within the vast healthcare sector, Sales Focus has the expertise, knowledge, and resources to make all six sales programs a success.

Sales Focus Inc. welcomes AlchemLife as a client. The company is a brand of Alchem International, a leader in the extraction of Phyto-actives. AlchemLife has pioneered the field of Phytoceuticals which offers natural healthcare solutions for a variety of ailments. SFI is providing outside sales services in Florida for AlchemLife.

SFI is now providing inside sales services for Arcondis. Arcondis is a global consulting company with an exclusive focus on the healthcare and life science industries, with their particularly demanding requirements on quality and regulatory affairs. They have helped their clients address challenges and solve problems in the areas of compliance, business processes, information technology, and digital transformation since 2001.

Biofourmis focuses on transforming and streamlining patient health through personalized, predictive care using machine learning, integrated biometric data and FDA-cleared analytics. SFI is happy to be working with Biofourmis on an inside sales process .

Founded in 1977, California Cryobank is a full-service sperm bank. Sales Focus is excited to be working with California Cryobank on inside sales across the United States. California Cyrobank's mission is to provide the highest quality reproductive and stem cell products and services, guided by dedicated customer focus, unmatched scientific excellence, and innovative leadership.

SFI grows within the New York market after launching an outside sales program for DrHouse. The telehealth company provides the fastest and most convenient high-quality virtual doctor visits in the United States. Patients can talk to board-certified clinicians from top medical schools in 15 minutes or less, renew their prescriptions, and talk with care assistants 24/7.

SFI is excited to be working with Skin Medicinals, a digital platform focused on increasing access to medications, improving adherence, and providing real-world solutions to alleviate healthcare burdens for both patients and physicians. Sales Focus is providing national inside sales services for Skin Medicinals.

"The healthcare industry continues to be a high-growth market for Sales Focus. Our industry knowledge allows us to provide immediate solutions for our customers and quickly generate new client acquisition and revenue growth," said Sale Focus Inc. CEO Tony Horwath of the company's healthcare expansion.

Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus, Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. SFI hires, trains, and manages successful sales teams based on quickly improving its clients' revenue performance. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan, and manage inside sales or outside sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size within any industry in 45 days or less.

