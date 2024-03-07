Sales Focus Inc. Named Finalist in 2024 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Sales Focus Inc., the leader in sales outsourcing, has been recognized as a Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year Finalist in the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a global provider of sales outsourcing solutions, was named a Finalist in the Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards will announce Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements for the Finalists during a gala banquet on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 47 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

SFI stands out for its unwavering dedication to helping businesses drive revenue growth through customized sales strategies, expertly tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of each client. With a proven track record of success and steady growth in its more than 25 years of business, Sales Focus continues to set the benchmark for excellence in sales outsourcing.

"We are honored to be named a Finalist in the Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service," said Sales Focus Inc. Sales and Marketing Director Zach Horwath. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, who consistently strive to deliver unparalleled sales solutions to our clients."

Regardless of the outcome, being named a Finalist in such a prestigious awards program is a significant achievement and a testament to Sales Focus Inc.'s ongoing commitment to excellence in the sales outsourcing industry.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/sales/2024-stevie-award-winners.

Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE CONTACT:

Angelica Iglesias

Marketing Manager

Sales Focus Inc.

7301 Rivers Ave, Suite 120

North Charleston, SC 29406

(803) 378-6111

[email protected]

SOURCE Sales Focus Inc.