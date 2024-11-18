Sales Focus Inc. Founder & CEO Tony Horwath Featured on Better People Podcast

Better People Podcast featured Sales Focus Inc. Founder and CEO Tony Horwath on the Better People Podcast hosted by MidAtlantic Employers' Association.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) Founder and CEO Tony Horwath appeared on the Better People Podcast hosted by MidAtlantic Employers' Association. In the latest episode, titled "From Routers to Revenue: A CEO's Journey in Sales with Tony Horwath," Horwath delves into his unique approach to sales, company culture, and the challenges of recruiting and retaining top talent in today's competitive market.

In the interview, Horwath sheds light on the skills he believes are critical for successful sales professionals. "For us, it's really about painting that picture of value to a customer and being able to empathize with someone and really provide them with something that's valuable," he says. "Whether it's reducing cost or increasing productivity or whatever the case may be, you don't need to be an extrovert to do that." Horwath dispels common misconceptions about sales by emphasizing that empathy and strategic thinking are more important than being outgoing or an extrovert.

Horwath also discusses Sales Focus Inc.'s remarkable growth over the years. By expanding into new industries and building a strong internal culture, the company has seen continued success, including growth throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Bringing in other more intelligent people than me, it allowed us to really expand, and that's when we really started developing our culture stronger, developing our relationships, our skill sets, our tool sets," he notes. "Even through COVID, we continued to grow, and we continue to grow now."

Another key point of the conversation highlights Horwath's insights on talent retention in today's workforce. "Once you get somebody, you want to keep them," he explains, addressing how attrition becomes an even greater focus when hiring is a challenge. With a people-first approach, Horwath demonstrates SFI's commitment to fostering a successful and collaborative sales culture.

To listen to the Better People Podcast episode featuring Tony Horwath and Sales Focus, visit www.meainfo.org/better-people-podcast/e42-from-routers-to-revenue/.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About MidAtlantic Employers' Association

MidAtlantic Employers' Association (MEA) is dedicated to helping growing businesses to stay current and compliant and to attract, develop, motivate and retain their workforce by providing employers with a complete array of HR tools, services and support. Members of MEA have access to more than 13 annual and bi-annual surveys on salaries, benefits and other HR practices which allows them to stay current, simplify the gathering of market data and save money.

