Sales Focus Inc. Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Inc. ranks Sales Focus Inc., the leader in sales outsourcing solutions, as the 3,589th fastest-growing privately held company in the United States on the 2023 Inc. 5000.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the global leader in sales outsourcing, ranked No. 3,589 on the prestigious Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. With a three-year revenue growth of 136 percent, this is the third time Sales Focus makes the Inc. 5000.

"We are extremely honored to have earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the nation," said Sales Focus Inc. Sales and Marketing Director, Zach Horwath. "This achievement underscores the dedication of our exceptional team, the strength of our strategic partnerships, and the trust that our clients place in us. As we move forward, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, setting new sales standards, and driving innovation to even greater heights."

The Inc. 5000, published annually by Inc. magazine, provides a data-driven look at the most successful private companies in the United States. Sales Focus's inclusion on this esteemed list demonstrates its remarkable expansion, dedication to delivering value, and relentless pursuit of excellence in the sales outsourcing industry.

Sales Focus attributes its continued growth and success to its process-driven S.O.L.D.™ methodology, customer-centric approach, and highly skilled team of sales experts. By collaborating closely with clients, Sales Focus consistently generates significant value, transforms sales processes, and contributes to increasing revenue streams.

To view the complete results of the 2023 Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2023. Details on Sales Focus Inc. and its ranking can be found at www.inc.com/profile/sales-focus.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus, Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. SFI hires, trains, and manages successful sales teams based on quickly improving its clients' revenue performance. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan, and manage inside sales or outside sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size within any industry in 45 days or less.

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

