Sales Focus Inc. Unveils 25th Anniversary Logo

Sales Focus Inc., the global pioneers in sales outsourcing, unveils its anniversary logo in celebration of the company's 25th year in business.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the international leader in sales outsourcing , has unveiled a commemorative logo to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary in 2023. This announcement kickstarts a yearlong celebration of SFI's growth and resilience through the years.

The anniversary logo will be used in both promotional and internal communication throughout 2023 to celebrate 25 amazing years in business and showcase SFI's gratitude toward its clients and partners.

Sales Focus Founder and CEO Tony Horwath launched the company in 1998 with the goal of helping businesses acquire new clients and grow revenue quickly by outsourcing their sales processes to him and his sales experts. Over the last 25 years, SFI has generated over $1.2 billion in gross revenue for its clients, hired and trained more than 12,500 sales agents, and launched 99% of its clients' sales programs within 45 days or less.

"The 25th anniversary logo reflects Sales Focus Inc.'s years of service along with our vision toward the future," said SFI Director of Sales and Marketing Zach Horwath. "We're proud of what we've accomplished since 1998, but we are also excited to take Sales Focus to 25 more years of success and believe this logo showcases just that."

Sales Focus, Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. SFI hires, trains, and manages successful sales teams based on quickly improving its clients' revenue performance. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan, and manage inside sales or outside sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size within any industry in 45 days or less.

