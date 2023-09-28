Sales Focus Inc. Welcomes Five New Clients, Expands Services for an Existing Client in August

Sales Focus Inc., the leader in sales outsourcing, welcomes Topix Skin Health, Klickrr, Tryon Creek Software, Symphono, and FLO as new clients and announces one program expansion with the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the global leader in sales outsourcing, launched five new clients and one expansion in August 2023 within the United States market. SFI is happy to welcome new clients Topix Skin Health, Klickrr, Tryon Creek Software, Symphono, and FLO, as well as one expansion with the National Committee for Quality Assurance. This achievement is a testament to Sales Focus's dedication to the sales outsourcing industry, commitment to excellence, and the trust that organizations place in its services. The SFI team has been hard at work, preparing to provide tailored sales solutions to meet the specific needs of these clients, and is eager to make a significant impact on their success.

Topix Skin Health, a new client of Sales Focus, is a skincare solutions provider that delivers wellness, beauty, and pharmaceutical-grade dermatologist-supported products to its consumers. The company carefully crafts and tests its own formulas. Sales Focus is working with the company on an inside sales program.

Sales Focus welcomes Klickrr, a cloud-based communication platform that helps organizations deliver information via SMS text messages. Klickrr's features include revenue sharing, account management, list building, delivery reporting, verification, customized links, and more. Sales Focus is working with the company on an inside sales program.

Tryon Creek Software LLC, a software development company, is a new client of Sales Focus that offers mobile solutions, desktop applications, web service integration, engineering, project management, quality assurance, and more to its clients. Sales Focus is working with the company on an inside sales program.

Sales Focus is excited to add Symphono to its client list, a custom software development company that delivers various technological solutions, including architectural design, implementation, quality assurance, training, and management to its clients. Sales Focus is working with the company on an inside sales program.

FLO, a premium disposable vape brand that aims to redefine vaping through innovative and high-quality products, is welcomed by Sales Focus as a new client. The company offers lab-tested, high-potency, full-entourage, pesticide-free Delta 8 and THC cannabinoid vapes and pens in various flavors. Sales Focus is working with the company on an outside sales program.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), an independent organization that works to improve the quality of healthcare plans, is continuing its relationship with Sales Focus through one new expansion. The organization administers evidence-based standards, measures, programs, and accreditation. Sales Focus expanded NCQA's inside program by adding one representative.

"Our recent successes, including the addition of five outstanding new clients and an expansion program reflect Sales Focus's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier sales outsourcing solutions," said Sale Focus Inc. Sales Director Zach Horwath. "We take great pride in our 25 years of experience across diverse industries, which has armed us with the knowledge and resources to take on these exciting challenges. We look forward to forging strong relationships and delivering exceptional results for all our clients. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to excellence, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. SFI hires, trains, and manages successful sales teams based on quickly improving its clients' revenue performance. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan, and manage inside sales or outside sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size within any industry in 45 days or less.

