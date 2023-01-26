Sales Focus Inc.'s Inside Sale Team Grows With Seven New Clients

Sales Focus Inc., the international leaders in sales outsourcing, welcomes Solect Energy, NCQA, VPC, Forever Oceans, Pinnacle Sourcing, EPPCO, and Human Hoist to its growing inside sales portfolio.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the global pioneer in sales outsourcing , expanded its inside sales team by adding seven clients within several industries . Solect Energy, NCQA, VPC, Forever Oceans, Pinnacle Sourcing, EPPCO, and Human Hoist have joined forces with SFI for assistance in sales operations, revenue growth, and new client acquisition. Over the last 25 years, Sales Focus has worked in every major industry, providing the outsourcing company with the expertise, knowledge, and resources to make all seven sales programs a success.

Sales Focus Inc. added Solect Energy to its energy portfolio . Solect Energy is the number one commercial solar rooftop installer in Massachusetts. SFI is assisting the solar company with an inside sales program. The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) exists to improve the quality of health care in the United States. NCQA measures healthcare providers and offers accreditation, certification, and recognition programs. SFI is happy to be working with the nonprofit on an inside sales process .

SFI now provides inside sales services for Vision, Planning, and Consulting (VPC). The GSA Schedule firm specializing in planning, emergency management, grants management, and public outreach works to help reduce risk, protect people, secure physical assets, and improve economic well-being.

Forever Oceans operates a sustainable food company that provides sashimi-grade fish. Forever Oceans is working with Sales Focus to get their premium fish in restaurants and retailers across the United States. Sales Focus is excited to work on a national inside sales process for Pinnacle Sourcing. The global procurement company provides consulting services in Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, and Mexico at various stages of a client's strategic sourcing and procurement lifecycle with a focus on low-cost country sourcing solutions.

Founded in 1980, EPPCO is a mechanics tools manufacturer specializing in nitrile and latex disposable gloves, mechanics fender covers, toolbox drawer liners, and other mechanics accessories. The company is working with SFI to get their specialty gloves in mechanic shops and manufacturers nationwide. Sales Focus also welcomes Personal Positioning Technologies (PPT), the ergonomic designer and manufacturing company behind the Human Hoist power shop chair. The chair is uniquely designed for lifting and supporting the human body for work, effortlessly gliding from an upright sitting position to a lying position. PPT is working with SFI on an inside sales process for the Human Hoist chair.

"We are excited to continue to grow our inside sales team in Charleston, South Carolina. These new clients represent a wide range of industries, showcasing our ability to apply our process to any business and generate results," said Sale Focus Inc. Director of Sales and Marketing Zach Horwath of the company's additions.

