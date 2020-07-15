Sales of Surface Disinfectant Wipes Expected to Return to Relatively Normal Growth Patterns by 2024 - Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In early 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant volatility in the markets that use surface disinfectant wipes. Concern over possibly contracting the virus caused consumers and businesses to take steps to protect themselves, including maintaining a new preventive regimen comprised of social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting of surfaces. From 2019 to 2020, sales of surface disinfectant wipes are expected to grow nearly 17%, reaching $470 million. Household wipes, the largest market for surface disinfectant, will show the strongest gains as consumer demand for these products spiked during the spring of 2020.

Learn more about these trends and more in the new Surface Disinfectant Wipes study. https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/surface-disinfectant-wipes-3868.htm

According to analysts at The Freedonia Group, sales of surface disinfectant wipes, in general, depend on a variety of factors, including:

economic activity, which can act to either encourage or inhibit consumers' spending or investment by nonresidential entities

awareness of surface contaminants and their potential to harm, as well as the efficacy of wipes to disinfect surfaces

product development, which creates higher value products and those that can penetrate new market segments

supplier mix, including a growing private label presence in the marketplace

Sales of surface disinfectant wipes have shown continual growth over the past two decades. Growth was strongest in the beginning of the millennium, after disinfectant wipes were unveiled by major players like Clorox and Reckitt Benckiser in 2000. Gains slowed in 2008 and 2009, following the housing collapse, but were able to withstand declines in most markets. Following the Great Recession, demand for surface disinfectant wipes has continued to grow, and surface disinfectant wipes have increasingly penetrated both the surface disinfectant cleaners and wipes markets.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

