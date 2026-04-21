Sales Xceleration Announces Strategic Expansion of Fractional Sales Leadership Team Across North America

INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the lead provider of outsourced sales leadership, continues to scale its footprint across North America with the addition of a new cohort of Fractional VPs of Sales. As businesses increasingly seek flexible, high-impact leadership solutions without the cost of full-time executives, the company remains at the forefront of helping organizations professionalize their sales functions and accelerate revenue performance.

Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, TX | Philadelphia, PA | Orlando, FL | Houston & Austin, TX | Greater Raleigh/Durham, NC | Greater Vancouver Area, BC | Greater Denver, CO | Greater Toronto, ON

"The continued growth of our Advisor network reflects both the strength of our model and the increasing demand from businesses seeking a more strategic approach to sales leadership," said Maura Kautsky, President of Sales Xceleration. "We've built this organization to give small and mid-sized companies access to the kind of sales expertise and structure that drives lasting results, and this expansion allows us to extend that impact even further."

Chelsea Klinke, 25+ years | Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, TX

Chelsea is a results-driven leader with a passion for turning revenue potential into predictable growth. With more than 25 years of experience, she's led high-performing teams, built national partnerships, and driven consistent revenue across diverse industries.

Kirk McPoyle, 25+ years | Philadelphia, PA

A former Officer in the United States Marine Corps, Kirk brings a leadership style grounded in accountability, clarity of mission, and execution under pressure. Today, he partners with CEOs as a fractional sales leader, helping companies implement scalable sales processes, strengthen leadership, and accelerate sustainable revenue growth.

Ryan Rowland, 15+ years | Orlando, FL

Ryan focuses on scaling companies by building the systems, teams, and sales infrastructure for predictable growth. He doesn't limit himself to managing sales teams, but rather architecting the entire go-to-market engine from CRM and pipeline infrastructure to forecasting discipline and operational workflows.

Sherry Pruitt, 25 + years | Houston & Austin, TX

With 25 plus years of experience building and leading sales organizations, Sherry has built a career as a builder and fixer of commercial teams that need clarity, structure, and momentum. She has worked across industrial distribution, SaaS, manufacturing, oil and gas and petrochemical, logistics, and safety markets, helping organizations create disciplined revenue execution.

Mark Reis, 20+ years | Greater Raleigh/Durham, NC

Mark has spent the last 20+ years driving growth through data-driven transformation and servant leadership. His purpose now: sharing what he's learned over the last two decades to help other business owners grow their companies.

Ryan Montgomery, 25+ years | Greater Vancouver Area, BC

With over 25 years of experience in sales leadership across CPG, retail, and home furnishings, Ryan has built his career on driving sustainable, profitable growth for both emerging and established organizations. As a Fractional VP of Sales, he partners with CEOs, founders, and commercial leaders to strengthen sales performance and scale revenue.

Kevin Karch, 20+ years | Greater Denver, CO

As an experienced sales advisor, Kevin helps small to medium sized businesses create go-to-market sales strategies to grow sales, acquire new business, and enter new channels of trade.

Steve Houlahan, 25+ years | Greater Toronto, ON

Steve leverages decades of sales leadership to implement the essential drivers of accelerated revenue growth: strategy, process, execution, and talent. He leads hands-on implementation to refine systems and ensure long-term success.

About Sales Xceleration®

Founded in 2013, Sales Xceleration has become cemented as the go-to name in fractional sales leadership after introducing a model that was virtually unknown at the time. Today, the firm includes more than 225 Advisors across 3 continents, and has supported over 8,000 businesses across diverse industries, delivering average sales increases of 20–32%in the first year.

We turn around underperforming sales teams through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Fractional Sales Leaders.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

PR Inquiries: Brandi Johnson | [email protected] | 844–874–7253

SOURCE Sales Xceleration