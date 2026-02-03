Sales Xceleration® Announces President's Club and President's Circle Winners
News provided bySales Xceleration
Feb 03, 2026, 08:36 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the leader in fractional sales expertise, announced the recipients of its 2025 President's Club and President's Circle awards, recognizing the organization's highest-performing Fractional Sales Leaders across North America.
These honors celebrate Advisors who delivered exceptional results for clients while exemplifying the leadership, discipline, and values that define Sales Xceleration. President's Club and President's Circle recipients consistently drive measurable sales growth, strengthen sales infrastructure, and elevate the organizations they serve.
President's Club honorees represent the top tier of performance within Sales Xceleration, recognized for their impact on client revenue growth and contribution to the firm's continued expansion. Additional distinctions were awarded to the Advisor completing the highest number of searches through Sales Xceleration Recruiting and the top seller of the Sales Xceleration Framework® service.
"These Advisors set the standard for what great servant leadership looks like," said Maura Kautsky, President of Sales Xceleration. "Their work not only delivers results for clients, but reinforces our commitment to helping small and mid-sized businesses build predictable, scalable sales organizations."
The following are the 2025 winners:
President's Club Members:
- First Place: Raffi Yardemian, serving Boston, Massachusetts.
- Second Place: Howard Fisher, serving Chicago, Illinois.
- Third Place: Jay Pila, serving the New York Metro Area.
- Fourth Place: Chris Cocca, serving the Washington-Baltimore area.
- Rookie of the Year, Matt Boisclair, serving St. Louis, Missouri.
- Sales Xceleration Recruiting: John Lee, serving Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.
- Sales Xceleration Framework: Kyle Ancelin, serving Vancouver, British Columbia.
President's Circle Members:
- Kyle Ancelin, serving Vancouver, British Columbia.
- Bishop Beall, serving Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Jaclyn Beatty, serving Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
- Matt Boisclair, serving St. Louis, Missouri.
- Dennis Boyle, serving Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire Area.
- Joan Brooks, serving Omaha, Nebraska.
- Lee Brumbaugh, serving Houston, Texas.
- Chris Cocca, serving the Washington-Baltimore area.
- Kelly Crandall, serving Clearwater, Florida.
- Andrew Devlin, serving Kelowna, British Columbia.
- T.M. Dickinson, serving Charlottesville, Virginia.
- Mike Dowhan, serving Houston, Texas.
- Joe English, serving Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
- Howard Fisher, serving Chicago, Illinois.
- Justin Gallo, serving Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Texas Metro Area.
- Chris Goade, serving Dallas, Texas.
- Susie Halasz, serving Halton, Ontario.
- John Hirsh, serving Indianapolis, Indiana.
- David Jones, serving Columbus, Ohio.
- Jim Kaigh, serving Portland, Oregon.
- Greg Kostiuk, serving Houston, Texas.
- Glenn Kurtz, serving Richmond, Virginia.
- Steve Landrum, serving Greater Atlanta, Georgia.
- Kevin Lawson, serving Cincinnati, Ohio.
- John Lee, serving Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.
- Mike Maanum, serving Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota.
- Dan Mahony, serving Greater Atlanta, Georgia.
- Steve Margerin, serving Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- Tim Neilan, serving Wesley Chapel, Florida.
- John Noonan, serving New York, New York.
- Jay Pila, serving the New York City Metro Area.
- Paul Rafferty, serving Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Kevin Shaughnessy, serving San Antonia, Texas.
- Dino Skerlos, serving Raleigh, North Carolina.
- Chris Spafford, serving Greater Springfield, Massachusetts.
- Scott Tappan, serving the Detroit, Michigan Metro Area.
- Tony Watson, serving Western New York.
- Gary West, serving Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Steve Wittal, serving Greater Toronto, Ontario.
- John Yankanich, serving Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Raffi Yardemian, serving Boston, Massachusetts.
The President's Club and President's Circle awards underscore Sales Xceleration's position as a trusted partner for SMBs seeking experienced sales leadership without the cost or risk of a full-time hire.
About Sales Xceleration®
We turn around underperforming sales teams through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Fractional Sales Leaders.
Our proven system is built from time-tested tools designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.
PR Inquiries: Brandi Johnson: 844–874–7253, [email protected]
SOURCE Sales Xceleration
Share this article