Sales Xceleration Introduces Fractional Sales Leaders in Multiple Key Markets

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the leading provider of Fractional Sales Leadership, announces an expansion to its team of Outsourced VPs of Sales. Sales Xceleration® continues to expand its roster of Fractional VPs of Sales, adding seasoned leaders who deliver more than experience alone. Leveraging our Certified Sales Operating Management System™, these Advisors apply a consistent, data–driven approach to transforming sales organizations—bringing SMBs the structure, strategy, and accountability required to achieve measurable revenue growth.

Charlotte, NC | Philadelphia, PA | Cleveland, OH

"It's a thrill to welcome another new cohort of Advisors to our organization," says Lee Brumbaugh, Sales Xceleration's CEO and Visionary. "As we turn the page on 2025 and look forward to what's to come, we feel more capable than ever to continue providing SMBs with the tools for sustainable success that they might not otherwise have access to."

John Buckner, 25+ years | Greater Charlotte, NC

John has a diverse sales background ranging from some of the country's most recognizable Fortune-500 companies to regional SMBs. No matter where he's gone, his results as a sales leader have been the same: creating paths to profitable growth and winning by developing people.

John Rooney, 30+ years | Greater Philadelphia, PA

John specializes in transforming go-to-market execution across commercial B2B sectors. Trusted by CEOs and small business owners to unlock new revenue pathways, he helps clients future-proof their sales infrastructure by developing high-performing teams, streamlining sales processes, and embedding operational clarity across the organization.

Tim Winings, 25+ years | Greater Cleveland, OH

Tim is a results-driven executive who builds modern, accountable, and high-performing sales teams and processes for small and mid-sized businesses. As a former business owner and long-time sales leader, he excels at diagnosing sales gaps, clarifying infrastructure, and elevating team performances.

About Sales Xceleration®

At Sales Xceleration, our mission is clear: to build a path to more sales for our clients through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Fractional VPs of Sales.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools and resources, designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

PR Inquiries: Brandi Johnson, 844–874–7253, ext. 704, [email protected]

SOURCE Sales Xceleration