Sales Xceleration Responds to Market Demand with Eight New Advisors

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration, focused on driving revenue for small and mid-sized businesses, has added more talent to their Sales Consultant team. These Consultants bring their vast sales leadership experience as well as the Sales Xceleration tools and processes to spur increased sales for their clients.

We continue our growth throughout North America, and these individuals are looking forward to serving their local communities:

New Sales Xceleration Consultants in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Los Angeles, CA; Sacramento, CA; Seattle, WA

"As we continue to add Advisors, our exposure to small and mid-size business has grown dramatically, generating more demand in many cities. We are thrilled to respond by adding additional highly-skilled Sales Consultants to better serve these markets, and they are looking forward to using their sales leadership skills in this new capacity," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors or to find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your area.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers

Growing Your Sales

Connect with an Advisor in your community to navigate your path to more sales now.

For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Maura Kautsky, email: 226197@email4pr.com or call 844-874-7253, ext. 6.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration