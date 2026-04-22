Salesforce and Google Cloud Enable AI Agents to Act Across Both Platforms with Deep Context and End-to-End Workflows

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Google Cloud and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) today announced an expanded partnership that will enable AI agents to execute end-to-end workflows across both platforms by solving the long-standing challenge of fragmented data and disconnected systems. With new integrations across Salesforce and Google Cloud, customers can deploy AI agents in tools like Slack and Google Workspace, while Agentforce and Gemini Enterprise provide the intelligence and context behind the scenes. This allows agents to work across systems, reduces risky data movement, and eliminates time lost to context switching.

Under the expanded partnership, the two companies will also develop new features that will make it simpler for customers to transition from manual oversight to autonomous operations – letting employees collaborate where the work is already happening, and using their tech stack to execute complex workflows. These integrations bring Google Cloud and Salesforce together across every layer of the Agentic Enterprise — the systems of context, work, agency, and engagement that turn raw intelligence into enterprise work.

"Businesses are ready to go all in on agentic AI, and that requires infrastructure and models that can operate across the entire enterprise. Our deepened partnership with Google Cloud gives joint customers exactly that, so they can deploy Agentforce across every part of their business and accelerate their Agentic Enterprise transformation," said Srini Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer at Salesforce.

Working where teams already are: Slack, Google Workspace, and Gemini Enterprise

The modern workday is governed by a hidden toggling tax that costs the average employee two hours of productivity every single day. A security escalation surfaces in Slack, context lives in a Google Doc, approvals sit in Salesforce, and stakeholder alignment happens over email. Instead of patching together point solutions, companies can now build an interconnected system of engagement that enables teams to move faster across the business and turn ideas into agentic action, all from the same conversation.

Key integration features:

Slack and Google Workspace: Users can instantly turn any request into polished Google Workspace content simply by asking Slackbot. When prompted, Slackbot will pull relevant Slack and Google Workspace inputs like Slack Threads, Google Slides, Docs, Sheets, or PDFs, structure the information intelligently, and deliver a ready-to-share file, eliminating the gap between finding, creating, and presenting information.

Users can instantly turn any request into polished Google Workspace content simply by asking Slackbot. When prompted, Slackbot will pull relevant Slack and Google Workspace inputs like Slack Threads, Google Slides, Docs, Sheets, or PDFs, structure the information intelligently, and deliver a ready-to-share file, eliminating the gap between finding, creating, and presenting information. Gemini Enterprise in Slack: Gemini Enterprise is directly accessible within Slack, acting as a powerful search and assistant tool capable of accessing connectors and related information from across your apps (e.g., it can summarize a Google Meet transcript alongside a Slack thread).

Gemini Enterprise is directly accessible within Slack, acting as a powerful search and assistant tool capable of accessing connectors and related information from across your apps (e.g., it can summarize a Google Meet transcript alongside a Slack thread). Agentforce Sales in Gemini Enterprise: Agentforce Sales agents can engage leads, create meeting briefs, surface deal risks and guidance, manage pipeline and CRM updates — securely and in real-time — without ever leaving Gemini Enterprise. By automating manual tasks, sellers can focus on relationship building and closing deals.

"At Wayfair, we're building an Agentic Enterprise — embedding intelligent agents across our operations, from customer service to logistics, to help millions of people create their feeling of home. Salesforce and Google Cloud are key partners as we bring this vision to life," said Fiona Tan, CTO of Wayfair.

"Our partnership with Salesforce allows customers to securely connect data across both platforms to accelerate business results and build a scalable foundation for the agentic era. With an enterprise-ready Salesforce agent in Gemini Enterprise, customers have a powerful new way to act on their data with speed and confidence," said Karthik Narain, Chief Product and Business Officer, Google Cloud.

Expanding agentic context: optimized security, deep intelligence & zero-copy data

The backbone of this partnership lies in the system of context – the underlying architecture that connects the world's most advanced AI models with enterprise-scale data. Salesforce and Google Cloud are making it easier for AI to use all your data right where it lives, so you don't have to worry about security or costly data migration. From CRM records and customer signals, to Google Workspace activity and BigQuery warehouses, these data connections allow agents to deliver results at scale that were previously out of reach.

Key advancements:

Gemini-powered reasoning for Agentforce: Agentforce natively supports Gemini models via the Atlas Reasoning Engine. This enables Agentforce to 'see' across text, image, and video formats, drawing from years of customer history to accurately solve complex problems. This means faster, smarter resolutions, building upon the 1,400+ customers already experiencing success from Gemini within Agentforce to build prompts.

Agentforce natively supports Gemini models via the Atlas Reasoning Engine. This enables Agentforce to 'see' across text, image, and video formats, drawing from years of customer history to accurately solve complex problems. This means faster, smarter resolutions, building upon the 1,400+ customers already experiencing success from Gemini within Agentforce to build prompts. Zero copy with Google Lakehouse: Customer data can stay where it is. Agentforce will be able to natively read data from Google Lakehouse, with no copying, moving, or security risk. This means a single compute layer with quality performance no matter how large the dataset gets, building on the Zero Copy technology already trusted by hundreds of customers across Data 360 and Google BigQuery.

Customer data can stay where it is. Agentforce will be able to natively read data from Google Lakehouse, with no copying, moving, or security risk. This means a single compute layer with quality performance no matter how large the dataset gets, building on the technology already trusted by hundreds of customers across Data 360 and Google BigQuery. IDMC expanded governance and multi-source connectivity: Unlock real-time insights (like fraud prevention and predictive marketing) and enforce security guardrails more efficiently with new data connectors that push down Informatica data security policies and enterprise data sources like Workday and SAP, to Google BigQuery. Read, write, and transform large-scale datasets via the Informatica connection to Apache Iceberg on Google Cloud Storage, supporting schema evolution and high-performance analytics.

"By unifying 64 million customer profiles into 24 million profiles with Salesforce Data 360 and Google BigQuery, our loyalty program now gives us a deeper understanding of customer behavior across all 15+ brands," said Michael Yolland, Head of AI at Pepkor. "This has enabled us to reach 25% more of our customer base with truly personalized engagement — and we can do it all without ever moving or copying our data."

"Agentforce allows us to scale autonomous action across our entire enterprise," said James Lomas, Group CTO, Bionic. "By integrating Gemini, we will power agents with world-class intelligence and deeper context, allowing us to scale across every department without compromising on security or governance."

The agentic enterprise is officially here. By Google Cloud and Salesforce partnering together, companies can unify fragmented data, automate complex processes, and enable true human-AI collaboration within one cohesive architecture. Built for companies who want to grow faster and smarter in the next era of AI.

Availability:

Slack Enterprise Search (Querying Gmail & Google Drive): Now available

Agentforce Sales in Gemini Enterprise: Now available in Open Beta on the Gemini Enterprise Marketplace

Gemini Enterprise in Slack: Available April 2026 on the Slack Marketplace

Gemini-Powered Reasoning for Agentforce: Available May 2026

Slackbot Google Slides Generator: Available in Mid 2026

Zero Copy with Google Lakehouse: Available in Late 2026

IDMC Google BigQuery Connectors (CAI & CDAM): Available in April 2026

IDMC Apache Iceberg GCP Support: Available in April 2026

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + Data + AI + Trust. For more information, visit www.salesforce.com .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Learn More

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Salesforce undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Product availability timelines are subject to change and may be dependent on third-party factors outside of Salesforce's control.

SOURCE Google Cloud