Salesloft Unveils Generative AI Capability to Improve Seller Productivity

Company also announces first global Sales Engagement platform available in multiple languages

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , provider of the leading Sales Engagement platform, today announced a number of new capabilities and enhancements , including AI generative text, designed to unlock seller productivity, help customers scale their global revenue organizations, and drive increased revenue outcomes. The company is also the first and only revenue workflow provider to offer multi-language support in French, German, and Spanish across its entire platform.

New capabilities include:

Create Email Content Faster with New Generative Text Capabilities: Salesloft's AI, combined with deep knowledge of sales engagement best practices, delivers a generative text tool that helps sellers create more effective email content faster and helps organizations scale best practices quickly using cadence templates and auto-generated emails. Sellers can now go from a blank page to an email template with a compelling value proposition and call-to-action in their cadences. With the support of AI generative text, sellers can unlock their productivity so they can spend more time on core selling activities that help them build pipeline and close more deals faster.

Salesloft's AI, combined with deep knowledge of sales engagement best practices, delivers a generative text tool that helps sellers create more effective email content faster and helps organizations scale best practices quickly using cadence templates and auto-generated emails. Sellers can now go from a blank page to an email template with a compelling value proposition and call-to-action in their cadences. With the support of AI generative text, sellers can unlock their productivity so they can spend more time on core selling activities that help them build pipeline and close more deals faster. Full Platform Multi-language Support: The Salesloft platform is now available in French, German, and Spanish. In addition to native language colloquial translations, the localization of the platform also includes date/time formats and currencies to support global enterprises using sales engagement across regions. Empowering sellers to do business in their native language drives efficiency into their day, increases trust between sellers and their buyers, accelerates the sales cycle, decreases ramp time for new sellers, and helps customers more easily achieve their revenue goals

"Salesloft is a highly valued partner that continues to demonstrate their commitment to our success as their customer," said Nicolas Ferreira, head of inside sales at JobTeaser. "Salesloft has already been a game-changer in helping us reach our goals. Now having the Salesloft platform available in the native language of our revenue team is going to unlock seller productivity and accelerate the sales process even further. We're really excited about what this means for our business and our ability to hit our targets."

"Sales teams face a challenging selling environment and have a disparate set of technologies to work with. There's tremendous potential to make a seller's workflow easier and more effective, and that's the mission of the Salesloft product team. This Spring we're delivering innovations across the platform to do that, including a new Outcomes Dashboard that helps Account Executives and managers see the full picture of their efforts," said Ellie Fields, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Salesloft. "We're introducing AI generative text to help Salesloft customers realize value faster. We're releasing multi-language platform localization – we are pleased to be the first platform in the industry to fully support global enterprises. And our team has continued to add capabilities to Conversations and Forecasting, including major updates in this release."

Additional platform enhancements include:

Drive better business results with an enhanced Outcomes Dashboard: The Outcomes Dashboard now offers a deeper view into the metrics that are affecting revenue targets. Frontline managers and sales leaders can now track team and individual performance against key outcomes, such as closed-won revenue, opportunities created, and meetings booked. They can also drill down into additional layers of detail to understand what's driving performance and where more support is needed to improve results.

The Outcomes Dashboard now offers a deeper view into the metrics that are affecting revenue targets. Frontline managers and sales leaders can now track team and individual performance against key outcomes, such as closed-won revenue, opportunities created, and meetings booked. They can also drill down into additional layers of detail to understand what's driving performance and where more support is needed to improve results. Get even more out of your Conversations: We're making it even easier for customers to bring their voice into the sales workflow. A new layout makes it faster to extract meeting insights with fewer clicks. Talk time is featured alongside video recordings, while transcripts auto-scroll with recordings, giving sales managers exactly what they're looking for – all in a single view.

We're making it even easier for customers to bring their voice into the sales workflow. A new layout makes it faster to extract meeting insights with fewer clicks. Talk time is featured alongside video recordings, while transcripts auto-scroll with recordings, giving sales managers exactly what they're looking for – all in a single view. Conversations API integration for Microsoft Teams: The upcoming integration allows Microsoft Teams users to eliminate the meeting bot for a better enterprise-grade experience that is more performant and reliable.

The upcoming integration allows Microsoft Teams users to eliminate the meeting bot for a better enterprise-grade experience that is more performant and reliable. Additional Forecast capabilities for complex GTM scenarios: The release of Salesloft Forecast last year gave Salesloft customers the ability to get real-time visibility into their pipeline, turn insights into action, and call a number their team can deliver. Now customers have more flexibility to forecast by segment, such as new bookings, churn, renewals, region, customer profile, or product type. Customers can also forecast by confidence level including "best case" or "commit," forecast for future periods, and scenario plan by excluding deals that are not expected to close within a certain time period. Together, no matter how a customer organization sells, Salesloft can help them forecast with confidence.

About Salesloft

Salesloft helps sales teams drive more revenue with the only complete Sales Engagement platform available in the market. Salesloft is the one place for sellers and managers to go to execute all their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next, forecast with accuracy, and get the coaching and insights they need to win more deals. Thousands of the world's most successful sales teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.

For more information, contact:

Leah Ward

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Salesloft