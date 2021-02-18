Salix Announces 2021 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

"We're proud to continue the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program to provide financial assistance to students who are balancing the challenges of living with GI disease while also pursuing their higher education goals, and we look forward to honoring 10 deserving students later this year," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix.

To apply for the 2021 scholarship, students are required to write an essay that describes the impact having a diagnosed GI condition has had on their life, as well as the role that a health care provider played in helping to manage their condition. Scholarships are offered to school applicants or current attendees of a two- or four-year college, university, or an advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2021-2022 academic year, and are available in four categories:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees

for students pursuing undergraduate degrees Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees

for students pursuing graduate degrees Working Parent's Scholar Award for students who are parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees

for students who are parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees Single Parent's Scholar Award for students who are single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees

Students can apply for the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program through May 31, 2021. Winners will be announced in July 2021. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, please visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Scholarship program is funded through the Bausch Foundation.

About the Bausch Foundation

The Bausch Foundation was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes. Since its inception, the Bausch Foundation has contributed millions of dollars' worth of financial and product donations to charitable health organizations.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

