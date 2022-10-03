SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS APPLAUDS IMPLEMENTATION OF K76.82 - A NEW ICD-10 CODE FOR HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Launch of New Code Coincides with Liver Awareness Month, a Time to Make Liver Health a National Health Care Priority

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, announced today, their endorsement of the implementation of K76.82, an ICD-10 code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a complication of cirrhosis that affects the brain. According to recent data, hospitalized patients readmitted within 30 days with HE have a 20% 1-year mortality rate.1

"A quick, widespread adoption of the K76.82 code may help ensure a clearer identification of patients who are at more advanced stages of disease and at greater risk for liver-related mortality and other clinical events," explained Tage Ramakrishna, Chief Medical Officer and President of R&D of Salix. "Salix is helping to spread the word about the launch of the K76.82 code in October which happens to coincide with Liver Awareness Month, a time dedicated to discussing the prevalence and impact of liver disease and increase awareness of liver health, and the overarching need to bring liver diseases to the forefront as a national health care priority."

To help educate health care providers about the new K76.82 code, Salix developed a digital toolkit for partners and professional organizations to share on their channels and with members. The digital toolkit includes a K76.82 infographic and customizable assets to raise awareness and adoption of the new code.

"With the prevalence of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis expected to increase by 63% by 2030 in the United States, and the potential for progression to cirrhosis, it is critical that we quickly align clinical documentation with the needs of this rapidly growing patient population," said Donna R. Cryer, JD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Global Liver Institute. "As the COVID epidemic has further exacerbated hospitalizations, disease severity, and deaths from chronic liver disease and undertreated complications of cirrhosis, such as hepatic encephalopathy, it is our hope that the new ICD-10 code assignment will help raise awareness of this serious condition as well as other life-threatening complications of cirrhosis, increasing access and care options for patients."

Healthcare providers can find more information about HE and download the most recently published Salix Liver Health Annual Trends Report, at liverhealthnow.com/trendsreport.

References

Kruger AJ, Aberra F, Black SM, et al. A validated risk model for prediction of early readmission in patients with hepatic encephalopathy. Ann Hepatol. 2019;18:310-317

