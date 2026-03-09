Sally Beauty Introduces COLORfest: A New Campaign of Self-Expression and Transformation through Color

COLORfest is a month-long celebration of hair and nail color across Sally Beauty stores and online nationwide — headlined by an immersive pop-up experience in Los Angeles

PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty , the industry-leading destination for professional-quality hair color, hair care, and nails, announces the launch of COLORfest, a month-long celebration of hair and nail color that brings together immersive experiences, expert guidance, and curated product offerings. As part of the campaign, Sally Beauty will debut an immersive, free-to-attend pop-up event on Saturday, Mar. 14 at The Grove in Los Angeles from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST. The experience invites beauty enthusiasts of all generations and skill levels to discover, learn, and experiment through the power of color.

Recognizing that product discovery and education thrive in hands-on environments, Sally Beauty is bringing COLORfest to life to foster community and confidence through experiential learning. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a personalized color analysis introducing them to their color season. Sally Experts Gregory Patterson, Monae Everett, and Juli Russell will be available for tailored consultations, showcasing the best hair and nail color shades to complement each assessment. Guests will have the chance to win top-rated products*, receive glam services including glitter spray from Eva NYC, tinsel, or temporary hair color from Strawberry Leopard, create shareable content moments, and enjoy a delicious treat. Guests will also leave with a curated assortment of products valued at $100*, all while discovering new ways to experiment with color.

The COLORfest event will spotlight Sally Beauty-exclusive brands and leading national favorites across hair color, hair care and nails, including: Arctic Fox , Good Dye Young , ion , Iroiro , Manic Panic , Strawberry Leopard, Wella , ASP , Beauty Secrets, Dashing Diva , Nailboo , Biotera, bondbar , and Eva NYC .

For more than six decades, Sally Beauty has served as a trusted destination for professional-quality products and expertise, and COLORfest builds on that legacy by blending accessibility with education in a way that resonates with modern beauty enthusiasts. Sally Beauty offers free hair color advice through Licensed Colorists onDemand and access to Sally Experts, the experience highlights the brand's mission to empower individuals to define beauty on their own terms. Whether they are first-time at-home colorists or seasoned trendsetters seeking new inspiration, beauty lovers will leave with the confidence to step outside their comfort zones, skip the salon, and embrace bold, creative colors.

"COLORfest marks the beginning of a bigger evolution for Sally Beauty," said Chris Kobus, Chief Marketing Officer at Sally Beauty. "We're focused on creating meaningful moments that make color more approachable, more inspiring, and more connected to how today's consumers want to learn and shop in-store. It's about showing up for our community in a more dynamic way and reminding them that Sally Beauty is their trusted source for professional-quality color and expertise."

Consumers can continue the COLORfest celebration in Sally Beauty stores nationwide and online at SallyBeauty.com, where exclusive offers, educational resources, and expert-backed guidance extend the campaign alongside the event. This campaign debut establishes COLORfest as a priority moment for the brand, with future iterations planned twice-annually as Sally Beauty continues to reimagine beauty retail through immersive education, community connection, and accessible pathways to colorful self-expression.

For more information about COLORfest events, visit SallyBeauty.com/Events

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH ), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com .

