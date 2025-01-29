Sally Beauty Continues Commitment to Education & Events Supporting the Textured Hair Community

Sally Beauty is proud to sponsor and serve as the exclusive beauty retailer for Impressions of Beauty's Black Girls Matter Meetup Tour throughout Black History Month and Women's History Month. Impressions of Beauty is the authority in multicultural marketing and is known for connecting students with brands. The Black Girls Matter Meetup Tour is a unique on-campus experience that celebrates and empowers Historically Black College and University (HBCUs) students. This inspiring event series will travel to nine HBCU campuses across the Southeast throughout February and March, offering young Black female students a space for inspiration, empowerment, and growth. Participating students can expect:

Vibrant On-Campus Brunch*: Six campuses—Albany State University, Alabama State University , Clark Atlanta University , Howard University , Florida A&M University , and North Carolina A&T State University will host an immersive brunch in a welcoming atmosphere where students can connect and celebrate with peers while meeting impactful industry leaders and community members. Students from neighboring HBCUs, Bennett College , the University of the District of Columbia , and Tuskegee University , are welcome to register and attend. Expert Voices: Guests will experience an intimate panel discussion with notable campus leaders and industry professionals from Black-owned or founded brands available at Sally Beauty, such as Camille Rose Naturals, The Doux, Design Essentials, Shea Moisture, Carol's Daughter, and more. Students will also get to preview one of the latest textured hair brands hitting Sally Beauty's shelves in March 2025 , Pardon My Fro. Product Discovery: Sally Beauty proudly carries over 50 Black-owned or founded brands to meet the diverse needs of the textured hair community. Explore products from these fan-favorite textured hair care brands and award-winning styling tools while receiving product demonstrations and hair consultations from Sally Beauty spokespeople like celebrity hairstylists Monaè Everett and Gregory Patterson . $300 Sally Beauty Gift Card Giveaway: Guests will go home with free textured hair products from Black-owned or founded brands and the chance to win a $300 Sally Beauty gift card.**

Sally Beauty is also proud to support Impression of Beauty's Future Change MakeHERs initiative, a dynamic campaign celebrating the inspiring journeys of six emerging leaders from HBCUs nationwide. Six winners will each receive a $200 Sally Beauty gift card.

"We are always looking for new ways to build community through experiential events within our Rooted in Success platform," said John Goss, President of Sally Beauty. "With Impressions of Beauty's proven track record reaching over 5 million students to date, this partnership allows us to amplify voices within the textured hair community and engage HBCU students."

"At Impressions of Beauty, we are deeply committed to creating spaces where Black college women feel seen, celebrated, and empowered—not just during Black History Month, but every single day," said Ashlee Gomez, Founder & CEO of Impressions of Beauty. "Partnering with Sally Beauty, a brand that has been a cornerstone in so many of our lives, including my own, makes this initiative even more meaningful. Sally Beauty's support enables us to continue the vital work of uplifting these women and ensuring they have access to resources, connections, and opportunities that affirm their strength and purpose from the inside out. Together, we are building a legacy of empowerment that lasts far beyond this event."

In tandem with the Black Girls Matter Meetup Tour sponsorship, Sally Beauty is also expanding its lineup of experts by welcoming New York-based celebrity hairstylist Monaè Everett . Renowned for her work with stars like Nia Long, Tia Mowry, Dominique Fishback, and more, Monaè is passionate about fostering a greater appreciation for all hair textures to ensure everyone feels seen, celebrated, and equipped to achieve their unique hair goals.

Learn more about HBCU campus programming and register for the Black Girls Matter Meetup Brunch at SallyBeauty.com/events .

*Capacity is limited, registration is required

**While supplies last

