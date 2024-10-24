Sally Beauty Expands Award-Winning Styling Tool Collection with ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro

The ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro Revolutionizes Hairstyling With an All-In-One Tool for Everyone.

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the industry-leading destination for professional quality hair color and care, unveils the latest styling tool to join ion's award-winning line-up. The ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro transforms the hairstyling experience, enabling consumers to gently style their hair with air to minimize damage from heat. This new tool offers consumers the same negative ion technology as the ion Luxe 4-In-1 Autowrap™ Airstyler, which went viral across social media. Backed by a strong reputation for innovation and value, ion is Sally Beauty's largest own brand, developed and sold exclusively by the retailer.

With consumer needs at the forefront of the design, the ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro was meticulously crafted with versatility and value in mind. Made for all hair types and textures, this all-in-one tool helps consumers confidently achieve countless hairstyles while saving time by simultaneously drying and styling hair with an ultra-fast airflow. The curling barrels were engineered using Coanda effect technology, an aerodynamic phenomenon where air adheres to a curved surface to attract the hair, making the ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro perfect for everyone, no matter their skill level.

"Consumers are seeking convenience and quality when it comes to their hair routines, so we are proud to continue developing cutting-edge products where innovation meets value to deliver on this promise," shared Katherine Buckland, Vice President of Own Brands at Sally Beauty. "With the ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro, consumers only need one tool to achieve any hairstyle from voluminous curls to a sleek blowout, giving them the freedom to effortlessly express themselves."

ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro Features

Temperature Settings: The styling tool has four heat settings with a maximum temperature of 190 degrees Fahrenheit to help minimize heat damage. The cool shot button offers quick blasts of cool air to set any hairstyle.

Attachments: Housed in a pouch for ease of travel, the tool features the following lightweight attachments so consumers can easily style their hair with air. Volumizing Pik - Designed to lift and separate curls while adding volume, texture, and definition. This attachment is unique to the ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro. Curling Barrels - Two different barrel sizes allow consumers to create various styles, from waves to curls, with help from the Coanda effect for easy styling. Oval Brush - Replaces the need for a traditional round brush to achieve a voluminous and bouncy blowout. Diffuser - Creates an even airflow to gently define the shape of curls while minimizing frizz and maximizing volume. Concentrator - Directs airflow in a smaller, more focused stream for precise styling, resulting in a smooth and sleek end result. Smoothing Brush - Designed to straighten and smooth hair while minimizing flyaways, adding volume, and increasing shine.



Starting today, the ion Luxe 8-In-1 Airstyler Pro is exclusively available in the SALLY app . Availability will expand in-store and online at SallyBeauty.com on November 1, 2024. The tool is priced at $199.99 and is sold with all attachments included.

