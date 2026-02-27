Sally Beauty Expands "Rooted in Success" Campaign with Nationwide HBCU Student Programming

The 13-stop HBCU campus tour brings products, education, and representation directly to students

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty , the industry-leading destination for professional-quality hair color, hair care and nails, announces the continuation of its Rooted in Success campaign. Launched in 2024, the platform is dedicated to uplifting and celebrating community along with the next generation of beauty. Building on the momentum from the retailer's partnership with Impressions of Beauty in 2025, Sally Beauty is expanding its impact by reaching 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with additional student-focused activities happening through June. This year's Rooted in Success campaign will be further amplified in collaboration with ESSENCE magazine.

Sally Beauty kicked off the HBCU campus tour during Black History Month with stops at Alabama State University, Albany State University, and Virginia State University. The cross-country programming will continue through Women's History Month and beyond and bring professional-quality beauty solutions, education, and community engagement directly to students on campus. Upcoming stops include Lincoln University, Texas Southern University, Coppin State University, Dillard University, Prairie View A&M University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Tuskegee University, Howard University and Southern University. Follow @SallyBeauty on social media for updated dates and timing for the remainder of the tour.

Developed in collaboration with Impressions of Beauty, the campus tour will activate trusted student leaders as brand ambassadors, to create authentic, peer-to-peer engagement across each university. The free to attend pop-up events will feature a variety of products to support students' hair and nail journeys from Sally Beauty's owned brands Texture ID and Silk Elements to fan-favorite products from national brands such as Cantu, Camille Rose Naturals, Kaleidoscope, The Doux, Nailboo, and more*. In addition to the campus tour, Sally Beauty will support Impressions of Beauty's AchieveHER Community to continue sparking conversation and driving solution-based product discovery with programming through June.

"Rooted in Success is more than a campaign — it's a long-term commitment to driving community building in meaningful, tangible ways," said Chris Kobus, Chief Marketing Officer at Sally Beauty. "By meeting students where they are, and partnering with organizations that align with our values, we're continuing to invest in the future of beauty."

"At Impressions of Beauty, we believe in equipping the next generation with access — to products that truly work for their hair and personal style, and to experiences that help them feel confident in their journey," shared Ashlee Gomez, Founder & CEO, Impressions of Beauty. "Through Sally Beauty's Rooted in Success platform, we're creating authentic, community-driven moments on HBCU campuses where students can explore, discover new favorites, and engage with brands in a way that feels both meaningful and fun. Partnering together allows us to turn on-campus engagement into confidence-building experiences for students nationwide."

To extend the reach of the campaign beyond each campus, Sally Beauty is partnering with ESSENCE magazine , a trusted voice within the Black community, to amplify the message of Rooted in Success. The influential publication will highlight how Sally Beauty is supporting students and emerging leaders across its social media and digital channels.

The 2026 Rooted in Success campus tour builds upon Sally Beauty's broader mission to champion education, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship within the textured hair community. In response to evolving consumer needs, Sally Beauty recently refreshed its Sally Beauty-owned Texture ID brand. The new and improved product line features a modernized look and feel, a new logo rooted in personalization, and an optimized product assortment curated to define your curls, coils, and waves. With an elevated focus on inclusivity across all curl types, performance-driven benefits, and authentic storytelling, the refresh reinforces Sally Beauty's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and empowering customers to care for and express their natural texture.

Through brand partnerships, community-driven programs, and culturally relevant storytelling, Sally Beauty continues to invest in the next generation of beauty consumers, creators, and leaders.

*While supplies last

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH ), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com .

