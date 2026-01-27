Sally Beauty Is Prioritizing Innovation Reinforcing Its Leadership in Hair

The beauty retailer is introducing category-expanding products with best-in-class innovation designed to meet the evolving needs of today's beauty consumer, only at Sally.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty , the industry-leading destination for professional-quality hair color, hair care, and nails, is expanding its innovation pipeline with advanced formulas and technology. designed to make high-performance beauty more accessible and affordable.

Sally Beauty is debuting ion® 24K, a new collection within the retailer's largest brand, ion. In a recent survey, 40% of US beauty consumers identified hair damage as a priority concern.* Ion® 24K is the retailer's response to address this concern by reversing damage from root to tip in just three minutes. The collection is built with TRICHOPOWER™ SCIENCE, a molecular technology that takes hair back to a more natural state. The collection includes four new products:

Rapid Recovery Peptide Leave-In Hair Treatment – helps reverse damage from root to tip in just three minutes while maintaining up to 87% of hair's natural foundation after bleaching. Consumers can save over 60% vs the leading competitor.

– helps reverse damage from root to tip in just three minutes while Consumers can save Metal & Mineral Neutralizing Spray - reduces metal and mineral deposits from the hair and scalp. When used as a pre-treatment before hair color, the spray ensures even absorption of hair color.

- reduces metal and mineral deposits from the hair and scalp. When used as a pre-treatment before hair color, the spray ensures even absorption of hair color. pH Perfector Purifying Shampoo – gently cleanses and removes buildup while balancing the hair's pH. When used with the ion® 24K Rapid Recovery Leave-In Hair Treatment, it helps restore and strengthen hair - leaving it softer, healthier, and more resilient in one use.

– gently cleanses and removes buildup while balancing the hair's pH. When used with the ion® 24K Rapid Recovery Leave-In Hair Treatment, it helps restore and strengthen hair - leaving it softer, healthier, and more resilient in one use. Charcoal Detox Shampoo – gently lifts impurities from the hair and scalp while locking in moisture to protect the hair cuticle.

"At Sally Beauty, our focus is on delivering exclusive innovation that meets the needs of today's consumer," said Katherine Buckland, Vice President of Own Brand Product Development at Sally Beauty. "Our new products represent how we're evolving our portfolio with purpose. From ion® 24K to our expanding range of tools, each collection delivers professional-quality performance while making great hair more accessible and more personal."

Looking ahead to early spring, Sally Beauty will expand its assortment of ion® tools by unveiling a new collection that will join the award-winning line-up. While details are under embargo, the new collection promises to deliver smoother, shinier hair - without harsh heat. Only at Sally Beauty.

Ion® 24K is now available in the SALLY app and online at SallyBeauty.com and consumers will be able to find the collection in stores beginning February 9, 2026.

*US Beauty Consumer Study (Jan 2025, N=3976)

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH ), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com .

SOURCE Sally Beauty