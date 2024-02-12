Sally Beauty Unites Historically Black College and University Students with Black Beauty Founders Through Inaugural Rooted in Success Event Series

The retailer is partnering with The Black Hair Experience to bring experiential events to Atlanta and Washington, D.C., during Black History Month & Women's History Month.

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Several months in the making, Sally Beauty, the industry-leading destination for salon-quality hair color and care, has partnered with The Black Hair Experience, an organization dedicated to celebrating and uplifting Black hair and culture, to unveil the first-ever Rooted in Success experiential event series.

Kicking off this February with activations during Black History Month and Women's History Month, Rooted in Success facilitates engagement between students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), entrepreneurs, Black and female-founded beauty brands, and consumers. The collaboration underscores Sally Beauty's unwavering commitment to building a dynamic ecosystem that fosters connections within the textured hair community. The retailer currently carries an expansive assortment of over 100 textured hair brands, over 50 of which are Black-owned or founded, including well-loved national brands like SheaMoisture, Kaleidoscope, Mielle Organics, TPH by Taraji, and more. The retailer is also home to 6 Black-founded emerging brands from Sally Beauty's small business focused Cultivate Accelerator Program.

In the past several months, the collaboration with The Black Hair Experience has blossomed, giving rise to 'Rooted in Success.' This initiative is dedicated to amplifying the voices of textured hair innovators and leaders in the beauty industry. This partnership seamlessly complements the retailer's mission to engage and inspire the next generation of consumers. Together, Sally Beauty and The Black Hair Experience have curated unique consumer activations to inspire confidence, offer essential resources, encourage networking, and build connections, all designed to empower the entrepreneurial spirit of HBCU students. In addition to the Rooted in Success activations in Atlanta, GA., and Washington, D.C., Sally Beauty is launching a discount for HBCU students nationwide to increase affordable access to the products and brands they know and love. This Spring, active HBCU-enrolled students in the U.S. will receive 10% off in-store and online at Sally Beauty.

"We believe beauty is a powerful form of self-expression, and we see it as our role to facilitate access beyond quality products by providing opportunities for influential industry leaders to engage, inspire, and connect with consumers and young entrepreneurs," said John Goss, President of Sally Beauty. "At Rooted in Success, we are showcasing founder-led stories from both emerging and established Black beauty leaders, and we are excited to celebrate this partnership through local events and continued support year-round."

Taking place in cities synonymous with HBCU vibrancy and strong Sally Beauty communities, Rooted in Success will kick off with two dynamic pop-up events on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Atlanta, and on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Both events are open to the public and free to attend.

Guests can expect to hear an entrepreneurial-focused panel with brand founders and leaders from top beauty brands led by curl expert and content creator Bianca Renee ( YouTube and Instagram ). Rooted in Success events will also feature networking opportunities, professional headshots, interactive brand demos, and a breadth of complimentary products from prominent brands like SheaMoisture, Kaleidoscope, Mielle Organics, TPH by Taraji, Made for Locs, PuffCuff, bondbar, and more.

"We cannot have a conversation about Black beauty, hair, and culture without acknowledging the impact of Sally Beauty. We're so excited to collaborate and bring those nostalgic moments we all share when it comes to 'getting our hair right' to life with Instagram-worthy photo moments. Our partnership merges creativity, education, business, and entrepreneurship, and we can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store," said Alisha Brooks, CEO of The Black Hair Experience.

Learn more about Rooted in Success event details and Sally Beauty's extensive textured hair offering at SallyBeauty.com/events .

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccannoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

About The Black Hair Experience

The Black Hair Experience (TBHE) is an experiential space that celebrates the beauty and nostalgia of Black hair, beauty, and culture in a unique and authentic way. Since its opening in 2020, TBHE has produced over 30 events across 8 cities and welcomed more than 100,000 visitors. What makes our work impactful is that we are the audience we are creating for, which allows us to connect with our visitors on a deeper level.

SOURCE Sally Beauty