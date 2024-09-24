Sally Beauty Unveils Art-Inspired Celebration of Hispanic Community and Culture

The leading beauty retailer is partnering with a Miami-based Latin American artist and US Latinx Art Forum to celebrate and uplift Hispanic artists nationwide.

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the industry-leading destination for hair color and care, is proud to announce its latest initiative in the Rooted in Success event series. Over the past year, the leading beauty retailer has connected with consumers nationwide through community-driven events celebrating self-expression while fostering a more colorful, confident, and welcoming world. In October, Sally Beauty will continue this mission by kicking off programming focused on Hispanic heritage across Miami.

Follow @SallyBeauty on Instagram to see where the retailer is popping up throughout Miami.

To showcase and champion beauty across multiple generations and backgrounds within the Hispanic community, Sally Beauty is collaborating with Miami-based Latin American (Colombian/Panamanian) artist, Disem305 , to commission a unique mural that captures this essence. At the perfect intersection of art and beauty, the mural will be unveiled on October 1, 2024, in Wynwood, Miami's vibrant arts district (239 NW 26th St, Miami, Florida 33127). In addition to his work as a dynamic artist, Disem305 has owned a barbershop in Miami for over 15 years. Sally Beauty has always been his destination of choice when stocking up on products.

To further celebrate the retailer's many Hispanic-owned or founded brands, Sally Beauty ambassadors will hit the streets of Miami from October 16 - October 20, 2024, to hand out gift cards and free products from Hispanic-owned or founded brands like It's a 10, Mini Mani Moo, Pacinos, Sauvecito, L3VEL 3, and more (while supplies last). Consumers will also have the opportunity to meet founders and representatives from some of their favorite brands.

In addition to the mural that will be live through December 8, 2024, Sally Beauty is partnering with the US Latinx Art Forum (USLAF), a 501(c)3 organization committed to championing artists and art professionals nationwide. This collaboration will help amplify diverse voices while providing greater accessibility to art-based learning within the Hispanic community. Both Sally Beauty and USLAF will utilize their social platforms throughout October and November to amplify Latinx voices through art.

"In our next installment of the Rooted in Success series, we are highlighting our Hispanic community's impactful influence on beauty and art through partnerships with Disem305 and US Latinx Art Forum. We are proud to celebrate Hispanic heritage all year long and serve as a resource for quality products while continuing to drive community and inclusion," said John Goss, President of Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty Holdings, the parent company of Sally Beauty, is also extending Hispanic heritage programming in-office with events and appearances led by SOMOS, the Hispanic Employee Resource Group. "SOMOS strives to uplift and promote employee diversity and inclusion year-round. As a Hispanic professional, I know my voice is heard, embraced, and valued at Sally Beauty Holdings. The Hispanic heritage celebrations at our corporate headquarters are a natural extension of our mission, and I am incredibly proud to work for a Company that celebrates employees and their diverse backgrounds," shared Ana Guzman-Briley, SOMOS Employee Resource Group Executive Sponsor and Senior Director of CRM & Channel Strategy for Sally Beauty Holdings.

Visit sallybeauty.com/events and follow Sally Beauty's social channels to learn more about the retailer's upcoming events in Miami and the selection of Hispanic-owned or founded brands.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccannoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

About Disem305

Disem305 is a dynamic Miami-based artist and illustrator of Latin American (Colombian/Panamanian) and Italian heritage. Renowned for his striking murals, Disem expertly blends photorealistic portraits with vibrant pink and teal Art Deco-inspired graffiti, creating a unique aesthetic that is both "pretty and gritty." His art adorns walls worldwide, with a significant presence in Miami, where the Miami New Times celebrated his mural of Dwyane Wade as the "Best Public Art" in 2019. His artwork has been exhibited at esteemed venues such as the Museum of Graffiti, Panama's INAC, and Uva Gallery at Context. Known for his signature and highly recognizable style, Disem continues to expand his artistic influence into apparel, home décor, and even Instagram filters, captivating audiences everywhere.

About US Latinx Art Forum

Since 2015, the U.S. Latinx Art Forum (USLAF) has supported the creation of a more equitable art world by championing artists and arts professionals dedicated to Latinx art through research, studio practice, pedagogy, and writing. USLAF generates and supports initiatives that benefit an intergenerational network of over 900 members, and advances the vitality of Latinx art within academia, art institutions, and collections. USLAF's current programs offer direct support to artists through the Latinx Artist Fellowship, an artist-led mentorship program, virtual public programs in partnership with museums, a digital publishing initiative that supports nuanced engagement with the ideas that animate Latinx visual artists' practices, and in-person events centered around major exhibitions of Latinx art. Past initiatives have included data collection to track the growth of Latinx art history in academia, which in turn fueled advocacy efforts for greater representation of Latinx art; convenings with stakeholders to understand the urgent issues facing Latinx artists and cultural workers and the state of the field; and the Charla Fund and Chispa, micro-grant programs launched in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing threats to justice caused by systemic racism and xenophobia.

SOURCE Sally Beauty