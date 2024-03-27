SALON PERFECT UNVEILS UNDERLASHES FOR EVERYONE: CUSTOMIZABLE LASH KITS FOR ALL LEVELS, LOOKS & LONGEVITY OF WEAR

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salon Perfect, the American International Industries brand known for its flawlessly-designed, on-trend lashes, is revolutionizing the DIY lash category with salon-quality underlash extensions any one can apply at home with ease.

Two all-inclusive, Walmart-exclusive kits make underlashing easy and affordable for all: Pinched Press-On Underlash Extensions for pre-glued, 1-day wear and Supernatural Underlash Extensions for superior 10-day wear. Salon quality kits undercut the price of other sets with better value for your buck.

Designed for the viral underlash placement technique, the patented lash clusters keep the band hidden for a natural, undetectable finish that replicates real lashes.

30 customizable clusters let you layer and stack for the latest doll eye, demi and natural silhouettes. Create 3 to 4 pairs of looks per kit, each personalized to fit and flatter you. Non-slip, soft-touch, precision applicator is used to "pinch" together the false lash extensions with natural strands. Easy application and removal ensure a frustration-proof experience for all.

Lash up daily with Salon Perfect Pinched Press-On Easy 1-Step Underlash Extensions, the dawn-to-dark lash kit. No more messing with glue because the band features pre-glued technology that holds lashes in place all day with 24H wear. The expert applicator makes it a cinch to just place & pinch together extensions and natural strands. Ideal for beginners, the all-in-one starter kit contains 30 clusters and applicator tool for just $9.98.

Lash up weekly with Salon Perfect Supernatural Underlash Extensions for ultimate, 10-day wear. The bands is hidden thanks to the underlash placement but the fluffy, multi-dimensional clusters show up more voluminously than other extensions. Feathery, light, wispy style with tapered tips blends seamlessly into real lashes. Perfect for advanced and pro users, the kit holds all you need for supernatural lashes with superior adhesion that lasts up to 10 days: 30 volume clusters, Bond & Seal (Bond under natural lashes and Seal in place), plus applicator and remover for only $14.94.

With 1 to 10 days of wear and clusters to spare, Salon Perfect offers simplified underlash solutions for everyone. Available at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com.

About Salon Perfect We are a brand built on the belief that everyone deserves professional quality beauty products without the premium price tag. Our innovative and trend-driven products have been known for over 20 years to inspire creativity and self-expression.

