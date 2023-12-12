SALT Announces Expanded Global Conference Lineup for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global investment forum, today announced its 2024 conference slate. Building on its partnership with iConnections, SALT is proud to deliver the industry's highest quality events combining capital introductions and thought leadership.

Investopia x SALT 2024 will take place February 28 – 29 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi . Registration, sponsorship and speaker applications are now open.

– 29 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in . Registration, sponsorship and speaker applications are now open. SALT iConnections New York , the firm's flagship annual cap intro event, returns to The Glasshouse in New York City May 20 – 21.

, the firm's flagship annual cap intro event, returns to The Glasshouse in – 21. SALT's newest event, the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, presented by Kraken and in partnership with the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, will be held August 19 – 22 at the Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole.

Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, will be held – 22 at the Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole. SALT iConnections Asia will return in November 2024 .

"We are excited to build on the momentum from our 2023 events, where we hosted more than 10,000 GP-LP meetings across New York, Abu Dhabi and Singapore," said John Darsie, Managing Director at SALT. "With higher interest rates creating a more challenging fundraising environment for alternative investment funds, we realize more than ever the need to deliver business value to our community. Together with iConnections, we have created the industry's most compelling combination of investor networking and high-level content."

More details on the confirmed schedule:

Investopia x SALT

SALT is again partnering with Investopia, an investment platform launched by the United Arab Emirates government, to produce Investopia 2024. The event, marking the second partnership between SALT and the UAE Ministry of Economy, will be an invitation-only conference featuring 2,000 of the world's leading investors and entrepreneurs.

SALT iConnections New York

In its third year, SALT's flagship event, hosted in partnership with iConnections, will convene more than 1,500 alternative investment managers, asset allocators, entrepreneurs and policy experts for capital introductions and discussion around financial markets. Registration will open in January and speakers will be announced throughout the spring.

Wyoming Blockchain Symposium

The Wyoming Blockchain Symposium is an exclusive gathering of leading investors, builders and policymakers in the digital assets and web3 industry. The 250-person, invitation-only event is presented by Kraken and in partnership with the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation. The symposium will feature a mix of roundtable discussions and curated networking experiences.

SALT iConnections Asia

SALT and iConnections will again host their annual Asia conference in November 2024. Building on the success of the 2023 edition, which hosted more than 2,000 GP-LP meetings in Singapore, SALT and iConnections will host more than 1,000 asset allocators, alternative investment managers and innovative entrepreneurs. For more information and to stay updated on conference announcements, visit salt.org.

