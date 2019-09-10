Salt Lake's Largest Annual Convention, doTERRA, Fills Salt Palace and Vivint Arena Sept. 10-13, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA, the world leader in essential oils, is hosting its largest annual convention at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center and Vivint Smart Home Arena Sept. 10-13, 2019. doTERRA will welcome more than 30,000 wellness advocates and customers who will generate a direct economic impact of nearly $28 million* in the Salt Lake community.

"This year's convention theme—Together—is a celebration of all that our global doTERRA family has achieved and everything we have yet to achieve," said David Stirling, doTERRA founding executive, chairman and CEO. "Working hand-in-hand with our Wellness Advocates, we have launched essential oils into millions of homes where they are helping people to live healthier lives. We have also built bridges with the scientific and medical communities, opening doors for study and research on essential oils that will further strengthen our knowledge of how to best use these gifts of the earth. We are changing the world through Co-impact sourcing, philanthropic partners, and by empowering people and communities around the world to make positive and sustainable change. We know the possibilities are limitless as we work together to create a future that is bright and full of opportunity. We are grateful to the State of Utah and the City of Salt Lake for annually hosting our event."

Sustainability is at the forefront of doTERRA's annual convention with creative new systems initiated to reuse, recycle and repurpose materials. Attendees will come from 55 countries during the four-day convention where doTERRA will launch new products, introduce a worldwide Kindness Challenge and create care kits for doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation's Mamababy Project.

doTERRA is acquiring renewable energy credits from the Salt Palace rooftop solar array as part of its environmental responsibility to Salt Lake, making the 2019 Global Convention energy neutral. doTERRA's environmental efforts in 2018 resulted in a record for the Salt Palace with an industry-leading 90 percent landfill diversion rate, making it a "zero waste" event, which many strive for in the world's convention and event industry. Materials left over from the 2018 event were donated to more than 100 Salt Lake community partners. More than 28,000 pounds of materials were recycled, 600 pounds of florals were composted and 600 pounds of food was donated to feed those in need.

"We look forward to once again welcoming our largest annual convention partner back to the Salt Palace Convention Center," said Scott Beck, president and CEO of Visit Salt Lake. "Our business is built on long-term relationships with clients like doTERRA, and these relationships ensure the long-term success of Salt Lake's meeting and convention industry, an industry that contributes millions of dollars to the Salt Lake and Utah economy, and to the incredible quality of life we enjoy as residents."

Service and Kindness are at the heart of doTERRA's world-wide mission to bring healing and hope to the world through the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation. Leon Logothetis, author of The Kindness Diaries and the host of the Netflix series of the same name, will speak and launch The Kindness Challenge. The goal is to generate more than 250,000 acts of kindness globally in 15 days by issuing a daily challenge to encourage all people to spread kindness wherever they go.

In addition, the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation will make Mamababy kits to be shipped to mothers and their newborn babies in birthing centers in Haiti, Nepal, Kenya and Guatemala. Wellness advocates will hand-tie quilts and pack onesies, beanie, socks, towel, lavender soap and Lavender Touch essential oil into repurposed convention backpacks from 2018.

* Total visitor spending figures are based on surveys of convention delegates conducted by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. Surveys conducted by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute over the last five years indicate the average delegate spends $933 while attending a convention in Salt Lake.

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over seven million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

